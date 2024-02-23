Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM condoles demise of ex-Maha CM Manohar Joshi, recalls his contribution

During his tenure as the Lok Sabha speaker, Modi said, Joshi strove to make parliamentary processes more vibrant and participative

Manohar Joshi

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and EX-CM of Maharashtra,Manohar Joshi | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed pain at the death of former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi and recalled his contribution in various capacities.
He will be remembered for his diligence as a legislator too, the prime minister said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Modi wrote on X, "He was a veteran leader who spent years in public service and held various responsibilities at the municipal, state and national level. As Maharashtra CM, he worked tirelessly for the state's progress. He also made noteworthy contributions as a Union Minister."

During his tenure as the Lok Sabha speaker, Modi said, Joshi strove to make parliamentary processes more vibrant and participative.
"Manohar Joshi Ji will also be remembered for his diligence as a legislator, having had the honour of serving in all four legislatures.Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he said.
Joshi, 86, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Friday, where he was admitted following a cardiac arrest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sena UBT writes to ECI, takes exception to BJP's election promise in MP

Chandrayaan-3 landing site called Shiv Shakti: Who names sites on the Moon?

Shiv Sena factions come face to face at Bal Thackeray's memorial in Mumbai

Sibal slams Maharashtra Speaker Narwekar's ruling over Shiv Sena feud

Shiv Sena (UBT) should stop hurting sentiments of Hindus: Dy CM Fadnavis

Assam Forest dept conducts GPS training for elephant population estimation

ED raids residences of absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh's associates

Farmer leader takes on Punjab govt for not filing FIR on death of youth

Tractor sales drop by 4% in FY24, signalling rural economic trouble

Farmers' protest LIVE: Govt dedicated to welfare of farmers, says Union min

Topics : Narendra Modi Maharashtra government Maharashtra BJP Shiv Sena

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon