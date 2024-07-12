Business Standard
To mark 1975 Emergency, Centre declares June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'

The Indira Gandhi-led Congress government had imposed Emergency on June 25, 1975, which lasted until March 21, 1977

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a press conference regarding the new criminal laws, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday declared that June 25 will be observed as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ (Murder of Democracy) to mark the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 on that day.

Back then, Indira Gandhi-led Congress government had imposed Emergency, which lasted until March 21, 1977, under which the special provisions of the Constitution were used to impose sweeping restrictions on civil liberties.
“On 25 June 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, showing her dictatorial mindset, strangled the soul of Indian democracy by imposing emergency in the country,” Shah said in a post on ‘X’, announcing the decision.

He said that lakhs of people were jailed for no reason while press freedom was stifled. Shah added that the Centre has decided to mark June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ to remind the public of the contributions of the people who suffered pain during the Emergency.

“The government of India declares June 25 as “Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future,” an official notification by the Centre read.

Topics : Amit Shah Indira Gandhi Modi govt The Emergency Emergency in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

