Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Home Minister Shah reviews preparations for census with caste enumeration

Home Minister Shah reviews preparations for census with caste enumeration

India's 16th census with caste enumeration will be carried out in 2027 with the reference date of October 1, 2026 in snow-bound areas like Ladakh and of March 1, 2027 in the rest of the country

Amit Shah, Amit

This census will be carried out after 16 years as the last one was done in 2011.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed the preparation for the forthcoming census with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and other senior officials here.

India's 16th census with caste enumeration will be carried out in 2027 with the reference date of October 1, 2026 in snow-bound areas like Ladakh and of March 1, 2027 in the rest of the country.

The notification to conduct the census will be published in official gazette on Monday, an official statement said.

The home minister reviewed the preparation for the forthcoming census with the Union home secretary, Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan and other senior officials here, it said.

 

The census will be conducted in two phases. In phase one i.e. Houselisting Operation (HLO), the housing conditions, assets and amenities of each household will be collected.

Also Read

Premiumnaxal

From conflict to caution: Tribals fear new threat as Naxalism fades

Amit Shah

Police modernisation in UP began after BJP came to power in 2017: Amit Shah

police, UP Police

Amit Shah to hand over letters to 60,244 newly recruited UP Constables

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

No chance of survival due to burning fuel heat: Amit Shah on AI plane crash

Jairam Ramesh

Maximum boasts, minimum achievements: Cong slams Shah's 'peace' remark

Subsequently, in second phase i.e. Population Enumeration (PE), the demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every person in each household will be collected.

In the census, caste enumeration will also be done, the statement said. 

For census activities, about 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors and around 1.3 lakh census functionaries would be deployed.

This census is the 16th census since beginning and 8th after Independence, the statement said.

The ensuing census will be conducted through digital means using mobile applications. Provision of self-enumeration would also be made available to the people.

Very stringent data security measures would be kept in place to ensure data security at the time of collection, transmission and storage, the statement said.

The reference date for Population Census - 2027 will be 00:00 hours of the first day of March 2027.

For the Union Territory of Ladakh and the non-synchronous snow-bound areas of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the reference date will be 00.00 hours of the first day of October 2026.

This census will be carried out after 16 years as the last one was done in 2011.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Govt plans to amend refund provision in new Income Tax Bill, 2025

Audit

CAG forms separate vertical for auditing of 1,600 state public sector units

Premiumoil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

Datanomics: India gets Russian cushion as Israel-Iran clash heats up oil

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

FM to meet GST and income tax officers to resolve field-level issues

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI rejects bids for 30-year green bonds as investors seek high yields

Topics : Amit Shah census

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon