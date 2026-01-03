Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Amit Shah chairs Parl panel meet in Andaman, stresses cybercrime strategy

Amit Shah chairs Parl panel meet in Andaman, stresses cybercrime strategy

Shah stressed on "pronged strategy" involving convergence, coordination, communication, and capacity to combat cybercrime

Amit Shah, Home Minister

The meeting focused on issues regarding national security, disaster management, cyber security and regional infrastructure (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Sri Vijaya Puram
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting of the Ministry of Home Affairs in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday.

The meeting started at 11 am and is likely to continue till 2.15 pm.

The meeting focused on issues regarding national security, disaster management, cyber security and regional infrastructure, sources said.

Shah stressed on "pronged strategy" involving convergence, coordination, communication, and capacity to combat cybercrime, they said.

A separate session on the strategic importance of Andaman and Nicobar Islands was also held, the sources said.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah set to arrive in Andamans to chair Parl panel meeting on Jan 3

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Home Ministry in 2025: From near-defeat of Naxalism to cyber security push

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Bengal polls: Shah outlines BJP's roadmap, projects Dilip Ghosh as key face

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah chairs meeting of BJP MLAs, MPs in Kolkata ahead of 2026 polls

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands on January 2: Official

In the afternoon, Shah will inaugurate an exhibition on 'Naveen Nyaya Sanhita' (new criminal laws) at the ITF Ground in Sri Vijaya Puram, formerly Port Blair. Later, he will also lay the foundation stones for various projects at the Netaji Stadium.

 

Shah arrived in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday night on a three-day visit. His plane landed at INS Utkrosh, adjacent to Veer Savarkar International Airport, in Sri Vijaya Puram around 10.45 pm. He was received by Lieutenant Governor D K Joshi, among others.

This is Shah's second visit to the islands in less than a month. He visited the archipelago on December 12 to commemorate the 116th anniversary of V D Savarkar's iconic poem 'Sagara Pran Talamala'.

Security has been tightened across the Union territory in view of Shah's visit, officials said.

Shah will depart the archipelago on January 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

boiling water to remove impurities

Indore water crisis: Six dead, more than 200 hospitalised, says collector

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Over 12 Naxalites killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region

UGC

UGC sets up committee to probe death of Dharamshala college student

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader EknathShinde with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (left) of the BJP leader and AjitPawar (right) of the NCP, after the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Assembly polls. The alliance regained as many as 1

Maha civic polls: 68 Mahayuti candidates elected unopposed, 44 from BJP

organ transplant

Karnataka sets record with 198 organ donations in 2025; ranks 3rd in India

Topics : Amit Shah Ministry of Home Affairs Home Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon