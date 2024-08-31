Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Amit Shah pays tribute to ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary

Amit Shah pays tribute to ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary

A veteran politician, Pranab Mukherjee served as Union Minister in several governments before becoming India's 13th President

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah led the tributes to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the tributes to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary on Saturday.
A veteran politician, Pranab Mukherjee served as Union Minister in several governments before becoming India's 13th President.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "My heartfelt tributes to former President of India Dr Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his Punyatithi."
"A political stalwart, a scholar and an ace administrator, Mukherjee Ji's life journey shone from a humble village in West Bengal to the highest office of the nation, bolstering governance all the way. His contributions will remain an inspiration for nation-building," added the post.
Mukherjee was born in the village of Mirati in Birbhum District of West Bengal to freedom fighters Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee and Rajlakshmi on December 11, 1935. His father, also a Congress leader, went to jail several times for his role in India's struggle for independence.
On August 31, 2020, Mukherjee passed away at Delhi's Army Hospital (Research and Referral), where he was admitted after undergoing surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2019.

Also Read

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief's security upgraded from Z-plus to ASL; on par with PM Modi, Shah

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

BJP set to launch nationwide membership drive Sadasyata Abhiyan from Sept 2

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to lead BJP's assembly election campaign in poll-bound J&K

rifle

Chhattigarsh gets Rs 30 cr firepower to combat left-wing extremism

Ladakh

Centre set to create five new districts in Ladakh, says Amit Shah

Topics : Amit Shah Pranab Mukherjee President Pranab Mukherjee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon