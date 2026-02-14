Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over 'lies', says trade deals protect farmers

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over 'lies', says trade deals protect farmers

Addressing a well-attended BJP rally here, Shah alleged that Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, 'has started a new tradition of telling lies daily'

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah charged that farmers' interests were "sold off" during the UPA regime headed by the late Manmohan Singh

Press Trust of India Karaikal (Puducherry)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that in FTA and trade deals, the interests of farmers and fishermen have been fully secured and slammed top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for misleading them with 'lies'.

Addressing a well-attended BJP rally here, Shah alleged that Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, "has started a new tradition of telling lies daily."  "Its Rahul Gandhi's policy to lie, lie loudly, repeat it. But people have identified your lie manufacturing factory," he said.

The provisions in FTA and the trade deal, apparently the Indo-US one, should be studied carefully and Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has ensured 100 per cent protection" for Indian farmers and fishermen, Shah said.

 

He charged that farmers' interests were "sold off" during the UPA regime headed by the late Manmohan Singh.

The BJP veteran also expressed confidence that in 2029, under PM Modi, BJP-led NDA will assume power again at the Centre.

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

