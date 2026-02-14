Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM makes historic landing at Northeast's first ELF, witnesses IAF airshow

In the over 20-minute aerial display, the IAF pilots displayed precision take-off and landing at the ELF on Moran Bypass

Modi at ELF Assam

The PM was received at the ELF by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and other ministers of the Assam cabinet | Image: X/@himantabiswa

Press Trust of India Guwahati
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 12:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a historic landing at the first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) of the northeast aboard the C-130J aircraft in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

Modi took off from the Chabua airfield after his arrival, and landed at the ELF in Moran on a stretch of National Highway-37.

The Rs 100-crore ELF, a 4.2-km reinforced stretch on the Moran Bypass, which was inaugurated by the PM, will act as a strategic and multi-functional runway for IAF fighter jets and transport aircraft, strengthening defence, logistics and disaster response, officials said.

The facility is designed for both civil and military use, serving as an alternative to the Dibrugarh airport in case of emergency, they said.

 

The PM was received at the ELF by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and other ministers of the Assam cabinet.

After landing on the runway, Modi drove to the venue nearby from where he witnessed an aerial display of IAF fighter and transport aircraft along with helicopters.

The PM was seen waving to the huge crowd that had gathered at the venue to witness the historic event.

Modi was welcomed with a traditional 'Muga gamosa' (scarf), and felicitated by Sarma with the Assamese 'Japi' (headgear) and a portrait of the last Chutia queen Sati Sadhini, along with a memento from the IAF by the Air Chief Marshal.

"It is with great honour that I welcome Adarniya @narendramodiji to Assam. Each visit of Pradhan Mantriji is marked by historic achievements for Assam as the state takes huge leaps towards being an #AtalAvichalAgragami Assam," the CM posted on X.

In the over 20-minute aerial display, the IAF pilots displayed precision take-off and landing at the ELF on Moran Bypass.
 
A Sukhoi-30 MKI was the first jet to take-off, followed by a Rafale aircraft. IAF's 'workhorse' An-32 helicopter, designed for ferrying both cargo and passengers, performed a 'touch and go'.
 
A three-aircraft set each of Sukhoi-30 MKI and Rafale then roared over the Moran sky in quick succession.
 
While one Sukhoi-30 MKI and Rafale each of the formation landed at the ELF, the other jets performed overshoot during the display.
 
The indigenous Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) demonstrated Special Heli-Borne Operations (SHBO) by dropping off commandos at the airstrip.
 
Another set of ALHs demonstrated relief operations and medical evacuation procedure at the ELF.
 
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier that it will be the first such "elaborate" exercise at an ELF, with around 16 aircraft participating.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi emergency landing Assam Indian Air Force IAF aircraft Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

