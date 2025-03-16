Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Amit Shah to chair meet with CMs of Northeast states to review BNS rollout

Amit Shah to chair meet with CMs of Northeast states to review BNS rollout

Shah spent the Saturday night in Mizoram where he attended a programme of the Assam Rifles

Amit Shah, Home Minister

He will start the day with a visit to Kokrajhar where is scheduled to address the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU). (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting with chief ministers of the Northeastern states on Sunday to review the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in the region, officials said.

Shah spent the Saturday night in Mizoram where he attended a programme of the Assam Rifles.

He will start the day with a visit to Kokrajhar where is scheduled to address the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

ABSU was a signatory to the historic Bodo Peace Accord, which was signed five years ago.

Shah will reach Guwahati in the afternoon to chair the meeting with the CMs of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim. It was not immediately known who would represent Manipur in the meeting with the state being under the President's rule following the resignation of CM N Biren Singh last month.

 

A presentation by each state will be given at the meeting on the progress made in the implementation of the BNS so far, they said.

Shah will leave for New Delhi in the night, concluding his trip to the region.

He had arrived in Assam on Friday night, and on Saturday he inaugurated the upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Golaghat before flying to Mizoram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Home Ministry Northeast India northeast

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

