Amrit Kalash Yatra under 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign reaches Delhi

This Kalash Yatra is being run across the country under the "Meri Maati Mera Desh Maha Abhiyan" with the aim of remembering the sacrifices and sacrifices of the immortal martyrs

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
The team of Amrit Kalash Yatra from Uttarakhand under the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign reached Delhi on Sunday morning, said an official statement.
On this occasion, local Commissioner Ajay Mishra, representatives of the Government of India, Department of Culture and Office of the Local Commissioner, Government of Uttarakhand welcomed the team with formal puja.
In "Amrit Kalash Yatra", 192 volunteers from 95 development blocks and 101 municipal bodies of remote areas of Devbhoomi and 166 volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra will represent Uttarakhand, added the statement.
This Kalash Yatra is being run across the country under the "Meri Maati Mera Desh Maha Abhiyan" with the aim of remembering the sacrifices and sacrifices of the immortal martyrs.
Under this yatra, the soil of the birthplace of immortal martyrs is being taken in Amrit Kalash to the National Martyrs Memorial in Delhi. Under the Amrit Kalash Yatra, 'Amrit Vatika' will be created near the National War Memorial by mixing soil and plants coming from 7,500 urns from across the country, mentioned the official statement.
It is pertinent to note that last Saturday, in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state level 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' was organized under the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' program at Himalayan Culture Centre, Nimbuwala, Garhi Cantt.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 5:45 PM IST

