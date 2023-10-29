close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

India's healthcare ecosystem undergoing change: KPMG India co-head

KPMG-FICCI study suggests more than 20 new healthcare models emerging in India

Health, healthcare

Photo: unsplash.com

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s healthcare ecosystem is undergoing a change in terms of connectivity and accessibility to rural and previously untouched areas, Lalit Mistry, partner and co-head, Healthcare Sector, KPMG India said at the FICCI HEAL conference last week.

More than 20 new kinds of healthcare models have emerged in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report on new-age healthcare delivery models in India released by KPMG in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

“The increased awareness of self-care, bolstered by easy access to information technology, lays a foundation for preventive measures and early interventions. This, along with the advent of telemedicine, has provided for a paradigm shift in how the healthcare sector is seen in India,” Mistry said.

The new models include increased use of healthcare aggregators, non-invasive wellness monitoring, and remote health management. Some prominent examples include Tata 1mg, Practo, and calorie counts done by the Fitbit Tracker.

The report also suggests that newer models are appearing in hospital care as well, with small healthcare organisations (SHCO) such as Apollo’s Cradle hospitals and Fortis La Femme being prime examples. These single-speciality hospitals focus on just one segment with more emphasis on personalised services.

According to the study, India is undergoing an epidemiological transition with a rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCD), with the death rate due to NCDs increasing from 35.9 per cent in 1990 to 64.9 per cent in 2019.

The figure is in line with concerns over the rising NCD burden in India, which has led to the renaming of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) to a combined National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) by the central government.

The report also referenced Oxfam’s India Inequality Report, pointing out a rural-urban disparity in accessibility to healthcare. The data suggests that 70 per cent of India’s population is rural, but only 40 per cent of total beds available are present in rural areas.

On the question of tackling this disparity, Mistry said that the gains in telemedicine and connectivity have made it easier for rural health centres to adopt new models of healthcare. Electronic Intensive Care Units (eICU) is one of the ideas that can be used where patient monitoring can be done in both rural and urban areas.

Also Read

KPMG set to invest $2 billion in AI as part of Microsoft partnership

Explore new financing models for skill development: Ficci-KPMG report

5G, satcoms, semiconductors to boost economy with $240 bn by FY28: KPMG

From Amazon, JP Morgan to KPMG, India Inc is hiring defence veterans

90% in construction sector favour decarbonisation practices: KPMG report

Govt addressing lack of human resource supply in hospitals, says V K Paul

DCGI approves MSD India's drug KEYTRUDA for breast cancer in adult patients

Children infected with Omicron variant remain infectious for 3 days: Study

Without whole-genome sequencing, a treatable TB epidemic is a challenge

Drug regulatory reforms for improving quality


Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Healthcare sector KPMG FICCI healthcare FICCI-KPMG report

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon