'An honour for me to co-chair..:' PM Modi at ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Indonesia early Thursday morning said that it is an "honour" for him to co-chair the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India summit.

In his address, PM Modi congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising the Summit and said, "Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit..."

Earlier PM Modi said he is looking forward to "working with various leaders for making a better planet." He said, "Last year we celebrated the India-ASEAN Friendship Day and gave it a form of comprehensive strategic partnership..."

Prime Minister Modi was given a ceremonial welcome by the Indian diaspora on his arrival in Indonesia and at the venue of the Summit, the Jakarta Convention Centre, he was welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The ASEAN-India Summit is the first summit since the elevation of the ties between India and the ASEAN bloc of countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

"Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India's 'Act East' policy," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

"I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has now entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India's 'Act East' policy. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism in our ties," he said.

The 20th ASEAN-India Summit is a "greatly cherished" partnership, PM Modi said in a post on X.

After the ASEAN-India Summit Prime Minister Modi will attend the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS).

Upon reaching Jakarta, PM Modi tweeted in Indonesian, "Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to ASEAN related meetings and working with various leaders for a better planet."

The Prime Minister's visit to Indonesia comes ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 under India's Presidency this year. Indonesia is part of the G20 'troika' as it had the presidency of the grouping last year.

He also termed the engagement with the ASEAN group as an important pillar of India's 'Act East Policy'. The Prime Minister is visiting Jakarta at the invitation of the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo.