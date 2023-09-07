Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.03%)
65802.42 + 22.16
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

Washington to establish first-ever US-ASEAN Center: Kamala Harris

"The centre will facilitate official ASEAN engagements and support further exchange between our people, businesses, and academic institutions," Harris said

Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 9:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

United States Vice President Kamala Harris announced that they are establishing the first-ever US-ASEAN Center in Washington, which will facilitate official ASEAN engagements.
Harris, who arrived in Indonesia on Tuesday, attended the ASEAN-US Summit and said that they have upgraded the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, according to the statement released by the US White House.
At the ASEAN-US Summit, Harris said, "And today, I am pleased to announce that we will establish, through a public-private partnership, the first-ever US-ASEAN Center in Washington, DC. The centre will facilitate official ASEAN engagements and support further exchange between our people, businesses, and academic institutions."
"To further strengthen our ties, I'm also pleased that our ambassador to ASEAN, Yohannes Abraham, is here in Jakarta. He has been a close advisor to President Biden and to me since we took office, and I know his leadership will help make progress on the many issues we will discuss today," she added.
At the Summit, she acknowledged and welcomed the presence of Timor-Leste in this meeting. The United States will continue to support Timor-Leste in its path towards ASEAN membership.
"I believe, as leaders, we must address the global challenges of today while also investing in a long-term vision. We must look 10, 20, 30 years out and measure our current steps against that vision," Harris added.

Also Read

Leaders besieged by thorny issues as they hold ASEAN summit without Biden

PM Narendra Modi to visit Indonesia today for ASEAN-India Summit

Donald Trump can't be spared accountability for Jan 6: US V-P Kamala Harris

Kamla Harris to travel to Jakarta to attend US-ASEAN, East Asia Summit

India, Asean to intensify efforts to wrap up trade agreement review by 2025

China's property crisis exposes corporate governance failure to the world

China's property crisis exposes corporate governance failure to the world

If we get requests like that, we consider them: UN official on 'Bharat' row

China sends delegation to North Korea as nations foster their ties

Joe Biden looks to woo back allies as Putin, Xi skip G20 summit in India

The US Vice President stated that the country has an enduring commitment to Southeast Asia and, more broadly, to the Indo-Pacific. The US is a proud Pacific power, and the American people have a profound stake in the future of the Indo-Pacific.
She said that the US-ASEAN economic cooperation represents a huge opportunity for growth for both of our markets. The defence and deterrence commitments of the United States and our security presence in the Indo-Pacific help protect our homeland and ensure regional stability.
It is therefore in the vital interest of the US to promote a region that is open, interconnected, prosperous, secure, and resilient, according to the statement.
"And I'm pleased that our collective vision for the Indo-Pacific is in strong alignment. We have a shared commitment to international rules and norms and to our partnership on pressing national and regional issues, such as the crisis in Myanmar. The United States will continue to press the regime to end the horrific violence, to release all those unjustly detained, and to re-establish Myanmar's path to inclusive democracy, and we will continue to support ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus," Harris said.
"More broadly, in a demonstration of the enduring and important relationship between the United States and Southeast Asia, since President Biden and I took office, we have expanded US-ASEAN ties," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ASEAN Kamala Harris washington United States

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon