Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20927.10 + 20.70
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
44977.10 + 421.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.88%)
6813.00 + 59.10
Nifty Bank (0.03%)
47113.30 + 15.75
Heatmap

Anand Marriage Act implemented in Jammu-Kashmir after long-standing demand

Sikh couples can apply for registration within a period of three months after solemnising their marriage but face late fee if formalities are completed after the expiry of the deadline

Indian Wedding

In 2012, the Parliament passed the Anand Marriage (Amendment) Bill, bringing Sikh traditional marriages under the purview of legal recognition.

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Detailed rules were framed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration for registration of marriages under Anand Marriage Act, which provides statutory recognition to marriage rituals of Sikhs, fulfilling their long-standing demand to not have to solemnise their marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act.
Jammu and Kashmir Anand Marriage Registration Rules, 2023' has been framed for the registration of Anand marriages, under which tehsildars concerned shall be the registrar of such marriages within their respective territorial jurisdiction, as per a government notification issued.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sikh couples can apply for registration within a period of three months after solemnising their marriage but face late fee if formalities are completed after the expiry of the deadline, reads the notification issued by the department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs on November 30.
This has been a long pending demand and we are thankful to the Lt Governor for keeping his promise, Vice President of District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, Jammu Balvinder told PTI.
He said the implementation of the Anand Marriage Act has made the community happy as they were facing an identity crisis due to the non-availability of a separate Sikh marriage act.
The emergence of the Anand Marriage Act dates back to 1909 when the British Imperial Legislative Council passed a legislation for the recognition of the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. The Act aimed to acknowledge and respect the customs and practices of the community.
In 2012, the Parliament passed the Anand Marriage (Amendment) Bill, bringing Sikh traditional marriages under the purview of legal recognition.
While the central government approved the amendments, it was left for individual states and Union territories to frame respective rules for the registration of Anand marriages.

Also Read

Same-sex marriage in India: Supreme Court to pronounce judgment today

Same-sex marriage: Here's what CJI Chandrachud said in his judgement

In 3:2 verdict, SC bench backs off from recognising same sex marriage

Karnataka HC says not having sex is cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act

Hindu marriage not valid without 'saat pheras': Allahabad High Court

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla calls meeting of MPs to discuss security lapse

Indian American varsity in Silicon Valley will have courses in AI & medical

Delhi BJP MLAs allege that AAP govt is running away from debates

2 detained for protesting outside Parliament carrying cans emitting smoke

Crimes against women won't be tolerated: Rajasthan dy CM-elect Diya Kumari

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Sikh community Marriage

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon