Many strict laws made in country for safety of women, says PM Modi

He said half the population (women) will get maximum security when swift action is taken in cases related to atrocities of women

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Amid the growing outrage over the alleged murder and sexual assault of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that many strict laws have been made in the country for the safety of women.
He said half the population (women) will get maximum security when swift action is taken in cases related to atrocities of women.
"Today, atrocities against women, safety of children... are serious concerns of the society. Many strict laws have been made in the country for the safety of women, but we need to make it more active. The faster the decisions are taken in cases related to atrocities against women, the greater assurance of safety half the population will get."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the inaugural event of the 2-day National Conference of District Judiciary, at Bharat Mandapam on Friday.
His remarks came after West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee on Friday wrote to PM Modi, reiterating her request for stringent central legislation and exemplary punishment on heinous crimes like rape and murder.
In his address, PM Modi said, "In the Amritkaal of Independence, 140 crore countrymen have only one dream - Developed India, New India. New India, that is - a modern India in thinking and determination. Our judiciary is a strong pillar of this vision."

Prime Minister Modi said that significant efforts had been made to eliminate delays in justice.
"In the past decade, significant efforts have been made at various levels to eliminate delays in justice. In the last 10 years, the country has spent an amount worth around Rs8,000 crore on the development of judicial infrastructure. Interestingly, 75% of the total amount spent on judicial infrastructure in the last 25 years has been spent in just the last 10 years alone," the PM said.
"We have got new Indian judicial law in the form of Indian Judicial Code. The spirit of these laws is - 'Citizen First, Dignity First and Justice First'. Our criminal laws are free from the colonial mindset of rulers and slaves," he added.
PM Modi also praised the Apex Court and said that the judiciary is the protector of the Constitution.
"In our democracy, the judiciary is considered the protector of the Constitution. This is a huge responsibility in itself. We can say with satisfaction that the Supreme Court has made an excellent effort to fulfill this responsibility," PM Modi said.
"The people of India have never distrusted the Supreme Court, our judiciary. The 75 years of the Supreme Court, as the 'mother of democracy', further enhance India's pride. This also strengthens our cultural ethos, which say, 'Satyamev Jayate-Nanritam'," the PM added.
Before his address, PM Modi inaugurated the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary and unveiled the stamp and coin commemorating 75 years of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud presented a memento to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event.
The Supreme Court is organising a two-day national conference of the district Judiciary beginning August 31 and September 1.
The two-day Conference, organised by the Supreme Court of India, will host five working sessions that will deliberate and discuss on the issues related to district judiciary such as infrastructure and human resources, inclusive courtrooms for all, judicial security and judicial wellness, case management and judicial training.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Kapil Sibal, were also present at the event.

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

