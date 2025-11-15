Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Andhra CM Naidu inaugurates 5 units in Sri City, approves 12 more projects

Andhra CM Naidu inaugurates 5 units in Sri City, approves 12 more projects

The upcoming projects spanning the sectors of engineering, food processing and pharmaceuticals are expected to generate 12,365 jobs

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday virtually inaugurated five industrial units in Sri City, and witnessed the signing of agreements for 12 more projects worth over Rs 2,300 crore at the 30th CII Partnership Summit here.

The upcoming projects spanning the sectors of engineering, food processing and pharmaceuticals are expected to generate 12,365 jobs.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu virtually inaugurated five units in Sri City and agreements were signed for 12 more projects with an investment of Rs 2,320 crore, said an official press release.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister said Sri City is the best industrial township in the country, where Daikin, Isuzu, Cadbury and other companies make and supply their products to the world.

 

Industries from various countries should come to Sri City. We have approved investments worth Rs 8.8 lakh crore for healthcare, engineering, electronics, automobile and medical device companies from Belgium, Japan, UK, Germany, Australia and others, said Naidu.

Very soon, he said 6,000 acres will be made available to Sri City and firms from more than 50 countries will operate from there.

Promising to build an air strip near Sri City, the CM said it will emerge as a model for development with 1.5 lakh people working from there soon.

Located in Tirupati district, Sri City houses a multiproduct Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Domestic Tariff Zone (DTZ), Free Trade & Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) and an electronics manufacturing cluster.

Further, Naidu exhorted that the southern state is arranging escrow accounts for the first time in the country' as part of industrial incentives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

