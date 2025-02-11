Business Standard

Remote work can empower businesses and women: Andhra CM Naidu's WFH push

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu looks to expand WFH opportunities to encourage greater workforce participation, calling it integral to modern employment structures

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced plans to expand work-from-home (WFH) opportunities, particularly targeting women professionals in the state. In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, marking the ‘International Day of Women and Girls in Science’, Naidu emphasised the transformative potential of remote work and the state’s commitment to fostering flexible employment models.
 
“I’m confident these initiatives will foster greater workforce participation, especially of women professionals, who will benefit through flexible remote/hybrid work options,” Naidu wrote in his post.
 
Naidu’s comments also come at a time when there are greater debates going on about work-life balance versus working 70 to 90 hours a week to be successful, drawing a direct link between hours worked and productivity.
 
 

Leveraging remote work for growth

Naidu noted that the Covid-19 pandemic fundamentally altered the workplace, making remote work, co-working spaces (CWS), and Neighbourhood Workspaces (NWS) integral to modern employment structures.
“Concepts such as remote work, coworking spaces, and Neighbourhood Workspaces can empower businesses and employees alike to create flexible, productive work environments,” he wrote.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s IT & GCC Policy 4.0, Naidu outlined incentives for IT office spaces across cities, towns, and mandals. These measures, he said, aim to generate employment at the grassroots level and encourage greater participation of women in the workforce.
 
“We plan to harness these trends to drive meaningful change in AP. The Andhra Pradesh IT & GCC Policy 4.0 is a game-changing step in that direction,” Naidu said, adding, “Such initiatives can help us strike a better work-life balance as well.”
 

No explicit law on WFH in India

Unlike some countries that have formal remote work regulations, India does not have specific laws governing WFH policies. Companies operate within the framework of employment contracts, with work hours and expectations determined internally. However, the government has encouraged WFH in certain cases, such as maternity leave or situations where job functions permit remote work.
 
Despite the initial surge in remote work adoption during Covid-19, many Indian IT firms have since implemented aggressive return-to-office policies. Several companies have even linked performance pay and appraisals to employees returning to office spaces, prioritising in-person collaboration over remote flexibility.
 

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

