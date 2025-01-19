Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 06:42 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CM Naidu to promote 'Brand AP' during 4-day Davos trip for WEF meeting

CM Naidu to promote 'Brand AP' during 4-day Davos trip for WEF meeting

Naidu intends to highlight a slew of newly-created employment-focused industrial policies and network with top executives to secure investment

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM | Image: X/@ncbn

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will on Sunday leave for the World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland's Davos where he will promote "Brand AP" and showcase the state to top industrialists and business leaders for investment.

Naidu intends to highlight a slew of newly-created employment-focused industrial policies and network with top executives to secure investment.

"The chief minister will use Davos as a platform to explain the availability of human resources, infrastructure, government subsidies, stable leadership and speed of doing business to attract national and international companies," according to a statement on Saturday.

Naidu will leave Amaravati for Delhi at 4 pm on Sunday, followed by a flight to Zurich at 1:30 am on Monday.

 

In Zurich, Naidu will meet India's ambassador to Switzerland. He will later meet industrialists at a local hotel and follow it up with a meeting with Telugu industrialists.

Also Read

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

15% annual growth vital for achieving $ 2.7 trn GSDP: Chandrababu Naidu

Tirupati stampede

Tirumala temple: Special Vaikuntha Darshan arranged for injured in stampede

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Tirupati stampede: CM Naidu announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for deceased

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Tirupati stampede: Andhra govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for victims

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Tirupati stampede: Andhra CM Naidu to visit injured in hospitals today

At the "Meet and Greet Telugu Diaspora" event, Naidu will discuss investment opportunities and promote Andhra Pradesh.

After this engagement, the chief minister will embark on a four-hour drive to Davos where he will take part in a dinner meeting with industrialists, followed by a special meeting with ArcelorMittal executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal.

During the four-day World Economic Forum (WEF), Naidu will hold talks on green hydrogen and also meet chief executives and chairpersons of companies such as Coca-Cola, Welspun, LG, Carlsberg, Cisco, Walmart International, Cognizant Technologies and others, among several engagements.

The chief minister is expected to hold at least 10 meetings and conferences in a single day during the trip. He will culminate his visit on the fourth day by returning to Zurich and then India.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Industries Minister TG Bharat and other officials will accompany the chief minister to Davos.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Over 4.5 mn cards distributed by PM Modi among Svamitva beneficiaries in UP

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai Police arrests accused from Thane

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Centre proposes meeting with protesting farmers on Feb 14 in Chandigarh

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi visits BPSC protest site in Patna, assures full support

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

With Grap-3 curbs lifted, Delhi govt orders resumption of physical classes

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu World Economic Forum Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon