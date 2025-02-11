Business Standard

Copy of Constitution signed by its framers with 22 miniatures authentic: VP

Copy of Constitution signed by its framers with 22 miniatures authentic: VP

He was responding to the issue raised by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal during the Zero Hour in the House that 22 illustrations are missing in most copies of the Constitution sold in the country

I have no doubt and I am categorical, the Constitution signed by the founding fathers of the Constitution, carrying 22 miniatures, is the only authentic one: Dhankhar | (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said the signed copy of the Constitution by its framers carrying 22 miniatures is the only authentic copy and can only include amendments by Parliament, and the same should be promulgated in the country.

Any violation should be taken seriously by the government and severe action taken, he added.

"I have no doubt and I am categorical, the Constitution signed by the founding fathers of the Constitution, carrying 22 miniatures, is the only authentic one and it can include amendments by the Parliament. If there is any change effected by judiciary or any institution, it is not acceptable to this House.

 

"I will appeal to the leader of the House to ensure that in the country, only the authentic version of the Indian Constitution be promulgated. Any violation of this should be taken quite seriously by the government and severe action taken," Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said in the House.

The Chairman was responding to the issue raised by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal during the Zero Hour in the House that 22 illustrations are missing in most copies of the Constitution sold in the country today.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise an issue, but was not allowed to speak further. He alleged that the BJP was unnecessarily raising the issue to create a controversy to defame B R Ambedkar.

Later, the Congress members staged a walkout from the House.

Leader of the House J P Nadda wondered what objection does the Congress have on the issue and they should have supported it.

"It is unfortunate that the Congress leader is trying to seek advantage of the issue by making it political by alleging that attempts are being made to defame Ambedkar and this should be expunged," he said, adding that the publishers should publish the Constitution keeping in view the spirit of the framers.

Nadda said the copies of Constitution being published by publishers do not have the illustrations.

He further said the government will ensure publishers publish copies depicting spirit of Constitution and only those are available in the market.

The Chairman later said this was an extremely serious issue as the 22 illustrations carry the depiction of India's 5,000 year old tradition and heritage.

"A very valid issue has come to the attention of the Council of States. Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has rightly pointed out that the act of omission or commission, either on our ipads or any book, without carrying the 22 miniatures of the Constitution of which Dr B R Ambedkar is the architect and signed by our founding fathers.

"And the only variation. The only change that can take place in the Indian Constitution can emanate only from the Indian Parliament and any change emanating from the Indian Parliament duly signed by the President must invariably find mention in the Indian Constitution, irrespective of any intervention from the judiciary or otherwise," he said.

Raising the issue, Agarwal had pointed out that the 22 illustrations included pictures of Ram, Krishna, Buddha, Mahavir, Samrat Vikramaditya , Lakshmi Bai, Shivaji and Mahatma Gandhi, but they have been removed.

Topics : Vice President Indian constitution Constitution

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

