Centre approves release of Rs 40 cr to Tripura as flood relief: Amit Shah

Shah on Thursday called up Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to take stock of the flood situation in the state

The Centre has approved the release of Rs 40 crore for flood-hit Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has approved the release of Rs 40 crore for flood-hit Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.
Shah said 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), three columns of the Army and four helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been deployed by the Centre for assisting the state government in flood relief and rescue operations.
"Given the flood situation in Tripura, the central govt, under the leadership of Modi Ji, has approved the release of 40 crore in advance, as the central share from SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund), to provide relief to the affected people," he wrote on 'X'.
The home minister said no matter what, "our sisters and brothers in Tripura will find the Modi govt standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them to battle these difficult times".
Shah on Thursday called up Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to take stock of the flood situation in the state and assured him of all assistance from the Centre.
 
At least 22 people have died and two others went missing in Tripura following incessant rainfall, floods and landslides in the past few days, officials said.

As many as 65,400 people have taken shelter at 450 relief camps in the state as their houses were damaged due to the downpour.
Around 17 lakh people have been affected by rains and floods in Tripura so far, officials said.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

