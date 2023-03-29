close

Andhra govt can exceed 2026 education targets, says World Bank official

Press Trust of India Amaravati
World Bank

Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh government can exceed the targets set for 2026 in the education sector, said World Bank's Country Director, Auguste Tano Kouame.

Kouame made these observations after an extensive visit of the state, trying to understand its schemes and programmes in detail.

He (Kouame) specifically talked about some segments where targets can be revised upwardspercentage of students in class 4 who will become proficient in mathematics by the end of 2026, said a state government statement on Tuesday night.

The World Bank official noted that schools' physical and digital education infrastructure can be improved by revising the targets and also incorporating community audits as well as enhancing leadership quality in headmasters. AP's schemes and programmes are in the correct direction with potential to exceed targets fixed earlier, the statement quoted him as saying.

Considering the World Bank official's stamp of approval as a major validation of AP's schemes, the government listed Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Nadu-Nedu, and Jagananna Gorumudda as some of those reviewed by him.

Andhra Pradesh | Andhra Pradesh government | World Bank

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

