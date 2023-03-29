close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Water cess not applicable in Punjab, clarifies Himachal CM Sukhu

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday flagged the issue of proposed water cess on hydropower plants with his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Sukhu

IANS Chandigarh
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 1:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday flagged the issue of proposed water cess on hydropower plants with his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Sukhu. However, the latter clarified that the cess is not imposed on Punjab.

Sukhu called on Mann at his official residence here.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed the concern of the state over the proposed water cess on hydropower plants being implemented by the Himachal Pradesh government.

Mann said the water cess should not be implemented as it is against the interests of the state.

However, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister clarified that the water cess will be levied only on the hydropower plants within their own state, adding it will not be applicable in Punjab.

Meanwhile, in order to resolve the issue Sukhu and Mann agreed that the Chief Secretaries and the Power Secretaries of the two states will meet after every fortnight to ensure that there is no bickering amongst the states.

Also Read

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal's chief minister today

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19

Leaders from Shimla district, Rajput community lead in HP cabinet extension

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today

Mamata starts dharna to protest Centre's 'discrimination' against Bengal

Chhattisgarh coal levy case: ED conducts fresh searches against IAS officer

Karnataka Assembly elections to be held on May 10, results on May 13

Pioneering artist Vivan Sundaram dies at 79 after battling health issues

Our priority is opposition unity, will participate in protest: Sanjay Raut

They said the top brass bureaucrats of both the states will amicably solve the issues confronting the states so that there is no issue between them.

Both the Chief Ministers agreed for mutual cooperation in various fields for benefitting the people.

Flagging another issue, Sukhu batted for ropeway between Sri Anandpur Sahib and Naina Devi-ji to mutually benefit the two states.

He said the ropeway will facilitate lakhs of devotees visiting these two historic and religious sites in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

The two Chief Ministers agreed that the project will ease the travel of devotees visiting the two shrines, which were located quite far from each other, with hilly terrain compounding their problems.

Meanwhile, they also expressed concurrence over setting up the Pathankot-Dalhousie ropeway project to boost tourism. They said besides facilitating the tourists it will also help to boost the socio-economic development of both the states.

The leaders also stressed on the huge tourism potential in the region and said it was in the interest of both the states in the region to work collectively to facilitate tourism.

Mann also sought mutual cooperation between both states in the power sector too.

He said Himachal Pradesh can sell excess power available with it to the state during the peak season, adding that this will help resolving the issue of power during the paddy season in the state.

--IANS

vg/ksk/

Topics : Punjab | Himachal Pradesh | Bhagwant Mann

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 12:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon