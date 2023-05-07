close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Big call will be taken if...: Vinesh's big statement on wrestlers' protest

Vinesh Phogat said that a big call will be taken by the protesting wrestlers if the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not arrested by May 21

ANI Others
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (right) and Sakshi Malik during a press conference regarding wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India. (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

World Championships and Commonwealth Games medalist Vinesh Phogat said on Sunday that a "big call" will be taken by the protesting wrestlers if the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh is not arrested by May 21.

Wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for over 10 days demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh and his sacking from the post in the light of allegations of sexual harassment by the wrestlers.

"The decision that has been taken in this fight for justice, that if something is not done by May 21, if our demands (to arrest Brijbhushan Sharan Singh) are not met during that period then we will have to take a big call," said Vinesh to the media.

Vinesh said that their demand to get Brijbhushan Singh arrested.

On their future in wrestling amid protests, Vinesh said, "We will compete. If god presents an opportunity before us then we will play definitely. We are still trying to train as much as possible during the protests, trying to find time for it and plan our training schedule," said Vinesh.

Ahead of the farmers' march coming from various states in support of the protesting wrestlers in the national capital, security has been beefed up at the Delhi-Ghazipur border on Sunday.

Also Read

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Will return medals if justice not delivered: Wrestling Coach Mahavir Phogat

PT Usha calls wrestlers' protest indiscipline, who said what so far!

Committee gives May 21 deadline for arrest of Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat

Wait for probe report: WFI chief appeals to farmer and khap leaders

Committee gives May 21 deadline for arrest of Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh Monday

Depression likely over Southeast Bay of Bengal, IMD issues warning

PM Modi interacts with Hakki Pikki tribe members evacuated from Sudan

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha had announced holding nationwide protests including in Delhi in support of the wrestlers.

According to an SKM statement on Saturday, on May 7, several leaders of the organisation from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar and extend support to the protesting wrestlers.

Speaking on the allegation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, farmer leader Joginder Singh, at the Tikri border, said, "They are in power and it is very difficult to stand against a person who is misusing his power and position for so long, but we will fight against it."

"Government's job is to stop us but we will go to the place where we want to go. If they try to stop us, it will cost them. There are no plans of staying here, if government and administration stop us, then we'll have to stay here," he told ANI.

Notably, SKM had spearheaded the year-long farmers' protest on the borders of the national capital against the now-repealed farm laws.

On April 23, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar, claiming that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station but Delhi Police did not register an FIR. The protesting grapplers also demanded that the Sports Ministry make the findings of the Oversight Committee public.

Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 following the notice by the Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches.

The protesting wrestlers have made it clear that they won't move until they get justice and Brij Bhushan is removed as the WFI chief and put behind bars.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vinesh Phogat Protest Sexual harassment

First Published: May 07 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Congress talking about separating Karnataka from India, PM claims in rally

Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

Congress poll manifesto a document of appeasement politics: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun
2 min read

BJP got vote in name of religion and came to power: Baghel in Karnataka

bhupesh baghel
2 min read

AIADMK urges TN govt to take precautionary measures during temple festivals

AIADMK party symbol
2 min read

PM Modi should specify which engine got how much from commission: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, congress
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Several injured in blast at restaurant near Golden Temple in Punjab

Golden Temple
1 min read

LIVE: Security tightened in Delhi ahead of farmer's march to Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers, protesting wrestlers
3 min read

President delivers speech in darkness, BJP seeks Odisha CM's apology

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
2 min read

Top headlines: Warren Buffet faults US govt, Vedanta repays $800 mn & more

Warren Buffett
2 min read

PM Modi congratulates King Charles III, Queen Camilla on their coronation

King Charles III coronation
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon