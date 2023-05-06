close

Telangana Police sets up emergency helpline for people stranded in Manipur

At least 20 people have lost their lives in Manipur carnage since May 3, a government official said here on Saturday

IANS Hyderabad
Manipur Protests

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
The Telangana Police has set up an emergency helpline for Telangana citizens stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar said Telangana Police is coordinating with Manipur Police to provide support

Citizens can contact Telangana helpline number 7901643283 - Sumathi IPS DIG for assistance.

The phone lines are open round-the-clock and citizens can also email dgp@tspolice.gov.in.

At least 20 people have lost their lives in Manipur carnage since May 3, a government official said here on Saturday.

However, unconfirmed reports have put the toll between 50 and 55.

The situation in Manipur turned volatile on May 3 after thousands of people turned up for the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) in 10 hill districts to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Topics : Telangana Manipur emergency helpline

First Published: May 06 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

