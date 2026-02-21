Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Andhra Pradesh to host energy 'Investment Bazar' in Vijayawada on Feb 24

Press Trust of India Vijayawada
Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Saturday said an Investment Bazar will be organised in Vijayawada on February 24 to promote energy efficiency investments in the state.

The Chief Secretary conducted a virtual meeting with officials of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL), Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL), Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) and Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation Limited (APTRANSCO) to review preparedness for the workshop.

"An Investment Bazar will be organised in Vijayawada on February 24 to promote energy efficiency investments and strengthen the sector across Andhra Pradesh," said Vijayanand in an official press release.

 

Having secured the "top national rank in energy conservation", Andhra Pradesh is strengthening policy frameworks and innovative financing models to attract investments, he said.

According to the official, the workshop will bring together industries, bankers, technology providers and policymakers to explore viable projects, boost Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) growth and generate employment opportunities statewide.

Vijayanand noted that the event is being organised under Energy Efficiency Financing Platform initiative of Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Government of India.

The platform will serve as an interactive forum for project developers, Energy Service Companies, manufacturers and banks to explore financing and technology solutions, said the press release.

Meanwhile, CEO Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) P Pulla Reddy said over 50 participants, including industry leaders, bankers and senior officials, are expected to attend the workshop.

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

