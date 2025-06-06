Friday, June 06, 2025 | 10:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andhra govt, Nvidia sign MoU to launch AI university, train 10K students

Andhra govt, Nvidia sign MoU to launch AI university, train 10K students

The chipmaker will also provide curriculum support and technical training materials to assist engineering colleges in delivering AI education

Nvidia

Nvidia

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Friday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with American chipmaker Nvidia to set up a proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) university in the state. The agreement focuses on skills training, research, infrastructure development, and support for start-ups.
 
The announcement follows a meeting between Andhra Pradesh IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh and Nvidia CEO Jenson Huang in Mumbai in October 2024, during which suggestions for establishing the university were discussed.
 

Creating an AI ecosystem

 
Under the MoU, the government and Nvidia aim to train 10,000 engineering students across Andhra Pradesh over the next two years. Nvidia will also provide curriculum support and technical training materials to assist engineering colleges in delivering AI education.
 
 
To enhance research and development activities, Nvidia will help identify and establish AI research centres across the state. These centres will address key technological challenges and foster the development of practical applications.
 
“This partnership with Nvidia marks a decisive step in our vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in artificial intelligence. By equipping 10,000 students with cutting-edge AI skills and supporting our startup ecosystem, we are laying the foundation for a future-ready economy driven by innovation, research, and entrepreneurship,” said Lokesh.
 
Vishal Dhupar, managing director for Asia South at Nvidia, said, “We are proud to collaborate with the Government of Andhra Pradesh in building a strong and inclusive AI ecosystem. This initiative reflects our commitment to democratising access to AI education, accelerating research, and enabling startups to innovate at scale. Together, we aim to create a model that can inspire similar efforts across the country.”
 

AI factories to be established

 
Nvidia will also advise on establishing AI factories — hubs focused on innovation and talent development. The state government, in turn, plans to support up to 500 AI-focused start-ups in applying to Nvidia’s Inception Programme.

More From This Section

gavel law cases

Delhi High Court quashes NCISMC chief's appointment due to ineligibility

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi ends India's wait for rail link between Delhi and Kashmir

Reuters

Gujarat cops bust cyber crime racket; transactions worth Rs 1,455 cr found

Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal

We will break barrier of 50 pc cap on quotas: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC directs NLU to avoid excessive fees, declare revised result

Topics : Artificial intelligence Nvidia Andhra Pradesh BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon