Google rolls out Android 14: Compatible devices, how-to update, and more

Google has released the Android 14 to supported Pixel devices. The 2023 Android operating system will be available as a free upgrade to other Android smartphones later this year. The Android 14 brings AI-generated wallpapers, more security options, bigger font sizes, flash notification features, and more. Here are the details:

Who will get the Android 14 update

The newly launched Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are the first smartphone duo to boot Android 14 out of the box. Other Pixel devices would receive the update this month in staggered manner. Other eligible Android-based smartphones from various manufacturers who run their own skin over the Android operating software would roll out the update from later this year.

Pixel devices: List of compatible smartphones

Pixel 4a

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

How to download and install the Android 14 update

Go to settings menu

Tap on System Setting and then go to ‘System Update’ section

Tap on Check for Update option

If the Update is available it will show the ‘Download and Install option’. Tap on it to begin the process.

If you see a ‘Not enough space available’ notification, you need to free up on-device storage to continue.

Android 14: What is new

Android 14 brings more customisation options for the Lock screen. New features such as lock screen picker, lock screen templates, parallax effect wallpapers when using a picture from the album, cartoon style wallpapers, and AI-generated wallpapers using text prompts would be available with the new update.

The OS update optimises Android for power efficiency, which may result in slightly better battery life.

Android 14 will allow users to scale up font size up to 200 per cent, compared to a limited 130 per cent option on Android 13.

The new update will let users enable camera flashes and screen flashes for incoming notification. Google also allows customisations for screen flash such as an option to select the colour of the display while flashing.

Android 14 also lets users choose from third-party apps for partial access to their photos gallery. For improved platform security, users would get notification warnings for any changes in data-sharing settings for a third party app. Enhanced PIN privacy and encryption for cellular connections will enhance security on Android 14 powered devices.