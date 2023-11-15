Sensex (0.89%)
Nothing brings iMessage to its Android flagship with Chats app: Details

Nothing Chats will start rolling out iMessage for Nothing Phone (2) users from November 17 in the US, the UK, and the EU via Play Store

Nothing brings iMessage to Android, iMessage on Android, Blue Bubble on Android, messaging iOS from Android, Nothing Phone (2) features, Nothing Chats App

Photo: Nothing

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 11:08 AM IST
British Consumer electronic brand Nothing has announced it will soon roll out the Nothing Chats app that will support iMessage chats on its Android flagship - Nothing Phone (2). The application has been developed in partnership with Sunbird, which also has an app that provides iMessage compatibility.

“Nothing is the first mobile company to offer a solution to one of the biggest frustrations between Android and iOS users. Nothing Chats, powered by Sunbird, allows you to directly message other phone users from your Nothing phone via blue bubbles,” Nothing said on its website.
 
Nothing brings iMessage to Android, iMessage on Android, Blue Bubble on Android, messaging iOS from Android, Nothing Phone (2) features, Nothing Chats App, iMessage on Android in India, Nothing Chats App in India, Nothin in India, Nothing Phone in In
Blue bubble on Nothing Chats app (Source: Nothing)


The Nothing chats app will also offer RCS messaging, apart from iMessage features like Live typing indicators, voice notes, and full-resolution media sharing. Read receipts, message reactions, and replies will not be available at the launch, but the company has promised that such features will be available in the coming months.
Nothing said that setting up the chats app with iMessage will require users to log in using their Apple ID. It added that the chats will be encrypted end-to-end for privacy.
The company has confirmed that the app is still in its testing phase and will be rolled out for Phone (2) on November 17 only in the US, the UK, and the EU via Play Store. However, it is expected to feature on other Nothing devices and in other regions including India in the coming months.
Recently, Google, along with other European telecommunication companies, has written to the European Commission to label the iMessage service as a ‘core platform service’ under the EU’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA). Google has repeatedly criticised Apple for not adopting RCS that allows cross-platform messaging support. Currently, iMessage is limited to Apple’s ecosystem and does not allow sharing high-res media, voice notes, etc, with other platforms.

Topics : Google Nothing Apple

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

