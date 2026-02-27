Anil Ambani skips appearance before ED in money laundering case

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani on Friday did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case, officials said.

The agency wanted to record his statement in the Yes Bank linked money laundering case.

However, he did not appear, the officials said.

It was not immediately known if the ED has given him a fresh date. His wife Tina Ambani was also called for questioning but she sought an adjournment and may be called later, they said.

The 66-year-old businessman was questioned for about 9 hours on Thursday regarding an alleged bank loan fraud linked to his group company Reliance Communication (RCOM).

Anil Ambani was first questioned by the ED in August 2025 as part of an investigation related to his group companies.

Multiple group companies of Anil Ambani face allegations of loan fraud and the ED recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all these instances.

The SIT was formed based on recent directions from the Supreme Court.

The ED on Wednesday attached Ambani's Mumbai house 'Abode', worth ₹3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law.

According to information furnished by the ED to the apex court, it has filed three money laundering cases against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) to investigate charges of bank loan fraud and other financial irregularities.

In a related development, the CBI said on Thursday that it registered a fresh case against Ambani and RCOM for allegedly cheating the Bank of Baroda during 2013-17 causing a wrongful loss of more than ₹2,220 crore to the bank.

It also conducted searches at his residence and RCOM offices.