Friday, February 27, 2026 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Anil Ambani skips appearance before ED in money laundering case

Anil Ambani skips appearance before ED in money laundering case

The agency wanted to record his statement in the Yes Bank linked money laundering case

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 7:49 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani on Friday did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case, officials said.

The agency wanted to record his statement in the Yes Bank linked money laundering case.

However, he did not appear, the officials said.

It was not immediately known if the ED has given him a fresh date. His wife Tina Ambani was also called for questioning but she sought an adjournment and may be called later, they said.

The 66-year-old businessman was questioned for about 9 hours on Thursday regarding an alleged bank loan fraud linked to his group company Reliance Communication (RCOM).

 

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy case: Delhi court closes CBI case against Kejriwal, 22 others

P Chidambaram, Chidambaram

ED files for prosecution sanction against P Chidambaram in 2 PMLA cases

Anil Ambani

CBI files fresh case against Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani appears before ED again in RCOM money laundering case

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani's house worth ₹3.7K crore attached by ED under PMLA

Anil Ambani was first questioned by the ED in August 2025 as part of an investigation related to his group companies.

Multiple group companies of Anil Ambani face allegations of loan fraud and the ED recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all these instances.

The SIT was formed based on recent directions from the Supreme Court.

The ED on Wednesday attached Ambani's Mumbai house 'Abode', worth ₹3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law.

According to information furnished by the ED to the apex court, it has filed three money laundering cases against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) to investigate charges of bank loan fraud and other financial irregularities.

In a related development, the CBI said on Thursday that it registered a fresh case against Ambani and RCOM for allegedly cheating the Bank of Baroda during 2013-17 causing a wrongful loss of more than ₹2,220 crore to the bank.

It also conducted searches at his residence and RCOM offices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kuno National Park

Cheetah Gamini delivers fourth cub at Kuno; population rises to 39

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

I earned only honesty in my life: Kejriwal after relief in liquor case

The Kerala Story 2

HC stays single-judge directive halting release of 'The Kerala Story 2'

fisheries, fish

BOBP-IGO calls for regional overhaul of small-scale fisheries governance

K Kavitha

'Satyamev Jayate': Kavitha after court clears charges in excise policy case

Topics : Anil Ambani Enforcement Directorate PMLA case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights Stocks to Watch TodayIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict