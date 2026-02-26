Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Anil Ambani appears before ED again in RCOM money laundering case

Anil Ambani appears before ED again in RCOM money laundering case

The probe pertains to an alleged over ₹40,000 crore worth bank fraud by his group company, Reliance Communications (RCOM)

Anil Ambani

Industrialist Anil Ambani arrives at the Enforcement Directorate headquarters for questioning in connection with an alleged bank fraud case| (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for a second round of questioning in connection with an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case.

The 66-year-old businessman entered the federal probe agency's office in central Delhi around 10.30 am.

Officials in the agency said they will record his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was first questioned by the ED in August 2025.

The probe pertains to an alleged over ₹40,000 crore worth bank fraud by his group company, Reliance Communications (RCOM).

Ambani and his multiple group companies are facing allegations of loan fraud, and the ED recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all these instances. The SIT was formed on the recent directions of the Supreme Court.

 

The ED on Wednesday attached Ambani's Mumbai house, 'Abode', worth ₹3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law.

According to information furnished by the ED to the apex court, it has filed three money laundering cases against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) to investigate charges of bank loan fraud and other financial irregularities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Krishnan Iyer, Chief growth officer, LTM

Billion-dollar AI bets shape IT narrative, says LTM executive Krishnan Iyerpremium

Noel Tata, the head of Tata Trusts, sought assurances from Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran that the group's holding company could avoid a public listing

Noel Tata's stance on IPO stalled N Chandrasekaran's reappointment

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance Enterprise Intelligence ceases to be wholly owned arm of RIL

Tata Consultancy Services, TCS

TCS asks staff to use AI even if it means 'cannibalising' revenue streams

Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific at Hilton

India is the hottest market in Asia: Hilton APAC President Alan Wattspremium

Topics : Anil Ambani Anil Ambani RCom Enforcement Directorate Reliance Communications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance