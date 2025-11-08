Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 09:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Animal lovers protest against SC's order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi

Animal lovers protest against SC's order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi

Dozens of protesters carrying placards and banners assembled peacefully near the temple, expressing concern over the welfare of street dogs

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog, Dog Shelter

The Supreme Court has instructed civic bodies and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to relocate stray dogs and cattle from these spaces and along highways | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For the second consecutive day, animal lovers held a protest outside the Jhandewalan Mandir in the national capital on Saturday, demanding the withdrawal of the Supreme Court order directing authorities to shift stray dogs from public areas to designated shelters.

The Supreme Court, citing a rise in dog-bite cases in institutional zones such as schools, hospitals and railway stations, has instructed civic bodies and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to relocate stray dogs and cattle from these spaces and along highways.

Dozens of protesters carrying placards and banners assembled peacefully near the temple, expressing concern over the welfare of street dogs.

 

Animal caregiver Ritika Sharma, who participated in the demonstration, said that the decision was "deeply unfair" and ignored ground realities.

"There aren't enough proper shelters or trained staff to care for so many animals. Moving them from their familiar places will only increase their suffering. They need sterilisation and food, not confinement," she said.

Another protester, Ajay Mehta, said the order would be difficult to implement without endangering the dogs' lives.

"You can't just lift thousands of animals off the streets overnight. The government must come up with a humane, long-term solution," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Aeroplane

China Eastern Airlines to commence Delhi to Shanghai flight from Sunday

PM Modi

Ease of justice must for all, language of law should be local: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Bhutan on Nov 11 to boost ties further, inaugurate project

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

Justice not privilege of few but right of every citizen, says CJI Gavai

ISRO

Isro collects Chandrayaan-2 data to aid study of Moon's polar regions

Topics : Stray dogs Supreme Court Dogs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon