Anna Hazare 'used' by AAP to capture power: Law minister Kiren Rijiju

On a day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the CBI in the excise policy case, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party used activist Anna Hazare to capture power in the name of corruption.

Rijiju also shared portions of an undated interview of Hazare in which the activist purportedly sounded critical of the Delhi excise policy.

"Now they have captured power I am sure they will not even listen to Annaji. Corruption was an excuse to fool Annaji and the people.

"Anna ji was used only to capture Power and to loot the resources in the name of corruption," the Union minister wrote in English and Hindi on Twitter.

Kejriwal appeared before the CBI on Sunday for questioning in the excise policy case.