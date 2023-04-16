close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Anna Hazare 'used' by AAP to capture power: Law minister Kiren Rijiju

On a day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the CBI in the excise policy case, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party used activist Anna Hazare

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A new political landscape led by the BJP is firmly established in the region now. It is good for the Northeast, good for India Kiren Rijiju Minister of state for home affairs

Kiren Rijiju

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On a day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the CBI in the excise policy case, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party used activist Anna Hazare to capture power in the name of corruption.

Rijiju also shared portions of an undated interview of Hazare in which the activist purportedly sounded critical of the Delhi excise policy.

"Now they have captured power I am sure they will not even listen to Annaji. Corruption was an excuse to fool Annaji and the people.

"Anna ji was used only to capture Power and to loot the resources in the name of corruption," the Union minister wrote in English and Hindi on Twitter.

Kejriwal appeared before the CBI on Sunday for questioning in the excise policy case.

Also Read

Man with profound knowledge: Om Birla condoles Shanti Bhushan's demise

Will answer all questions, says Kejriwal as he appears before CBI

BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Gujarat polls: Kejriwal, Mann and Gehlot to begin their 3-day state visit

Will answer all questions, says Kejriwal as he appears before CBI

It is not a panic situation: Dr Guleria amid spike in Covid-19 cases

Assailants who killed Atiq Ahmed to be presented before magistrate today

4 Indians including a couple from Kerala among 16 dead in Dubai fire

Give harshest punishment to criminals but under rule of law: Congress

Topics : Anna Hazare | Kiren Rijiju | Law Ministry | AAP government

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon