Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, none hurt; 2nd such incident in a week

The bridge was erected over a canal, connecting the villages of Daraunda and Maharajganj blocks, and it caved in at around 5 am

bihar, bridge collapse, bridge collapse, Koshi river bridge collapse

Bihar has been witness to several mishaps involving bridges. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India Siwan
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A small bridge collapsed in Siwan district on Saturday in the second incident of its kind in Bihar in less than a week, officials said.
The bridge was erected over a canal, connecting the villages of Daraunda and Maharajganj blocks, and it caved in at around 5 am, said District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Nobody was injured in the incident. It was a very old structure and apparently, pillars caved in when water was released through the canal. We are trying to ensure that until it is restored, residents of affected villages face as little inconvenience as possible," the DM told PTI.
Daraunda BDO Surya Pratap Singh said, "Locals claim the bridge was built way back in 1991 with contributions from the then Maharajganj MLA Uma Shankar Singh".
Anil Kumar, the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Maharajganj, confirmed that the "the 20 feet long brick structure" had been built through MLA's local area development fund and added, "based on the investigation report further action will be taken".
Earlier, on Tuesday, a newly constructed bridge, about 180 metres long, had collapsed in the Araria district, prompting the Rural Works Department to initiate departmental action against officials concerned.
Notably, Bihar has been witness to several mishaps involving bridges, large and small, constructed over rivers and other water bodies.
Though such incidents have not resulted in casualties, these have led to questions being raised on the quality of public works.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bihar Bridge Bihar police rural development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon