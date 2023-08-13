Nuh incident: 'Mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits to be held in Palwal

A 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits will be held in Haryana's Pondri village on Sunday which will take a call on resuming VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted on July 31 after communal violence broke out in the area, officials said.

The 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat' was originally planned to be held in Nuh district's Kira village but permission was denied for it in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

Permission for the event has been given in Palwal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters), Palwal, Sandeep Mor said on Sunday.

Palwal and Nuh are adjoining districts.

The mahapanchayat will be held under the banner of 'Sarv Hindu Samaj', in which Hindu outfits including the Vishva Hindu Parishad, will take part.

Police said a gathering of around 500 people has been allowed for the mahapanchayat and strict action will be taken if anyone makes any kind of hate speech.

Also Read Haryana govt transfers deputy superintendent level police officer from Nuh After communal tension, Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh district VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes in Noida SC directs Centre, states to ensure peaceful rallies against Nuh violence Days after violence, shanties of 'illegal immigrants' demolished in Nuh Security heightened in Manipur ahead of Independence Day celebrations Dedicate yourselves to make India great in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal': Shah Commerce ministry seeking views of NITI on draft bills on 5 cash crops Taking measures for security of Indian mission in London: UK minister Home Minister Amit Shah flags off 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a VHP procession was attacked by a mob.

Meanwhile, VHP leader from Gurugram Devender Singh claimed that the yatra will resume on August 28 in Nuh after the earlier one came under attack.