Nuh incident: 'Mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits to be held in Palwal

A 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits will be held in Haryana's Pondri village on Sunday which will take a call on resuming VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted on July 31 after communal violence broke out in the area, officials said.
The 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat' was originally planned to be held in Nuh district's Kira village but permission was denied for it in view of the prevailing law and order situation.
Permission for the event has been given in Palwal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters), Palwal, Sandeep Mor said on Sunday.
Palwal and Nuh are adjoining districts.
The mahapanchayat will be held under the banner of 'Sarv Hindu Samaj', in which Hindu outfits including the Vishva Hindu Parishad, will take part.
Police said a gathering of around 500 people has been allowed for the mahapanchayat and strict action will be taken if anyone makes any kind of hate speech.
Also Read
Haryana govt transfers deputy superintendent level police officer from Nuh
After communal tension, Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh district
VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes in Noida
SC directs Centre, states to ensure peaceful rallies against Nuh violence
Days after violence, shanties of 'illegal immigrants' demolished in Nuh
Security heightened in Manipur ahead of Independence Day celebrations
Dedicate yourselves to make India great in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal': Shah
Commerce ministry seeking views of NITI on draft bills on 5 cash crops
Taking measures for security of Indian mission in London: UK minister
Home Minister Amit Shah flags off 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad
Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a VHP procession was attacked by a mob.
Meanwhile, VHP leader from Gurugram Devender Singh claimed that the yatra will resume on August 28 in Nuh after the earlier one came under attack.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)