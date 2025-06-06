Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Anticipatory bail in serious offences must not be given mechanically: SC

Anticipatory bail in serious offences must not be given mechanically: SC

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta made the observation while setting aside an order of anticipatory bail to four accused in a murder case

SC, Supreme Court

"The order of the High Court (Patna) does not disclose any reasoning for granting anticipatory bail in a matter involving serious offences under Sections 302 and 307 IPC," the bench said in its May 1 order (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has said anticipatory bail in cases involving serious offences should not be given in a mechanical manner.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta made the observation while setting aside an order of anticipatory bail to four accused in a murder case.

"The order of the High Court (Patna) does not disclose any reasoning for granting anticipatory bail in a matter involving serious offences under Sections 302 and 307 IPC," the bench said in its May 1 order.

It continued, "The impugned order is cryptic and lacking in judicial analysis. In cases involving serious offences, the grant of anticipatory bail in such a mechanical manner cannot be sustained and is liable to be set aside."  On a plain reading of the FIR and accompanying material, the court noted that the appellant's father was assaulted and killed in the presence of the appellant, who was also the informant.

 

"The incident appears to have stemmed from a dispute regarding obstruction of a pathway. The specific roles attributed to the accused, as stated in the FIR, indicate that they participated in the assault even after the deceased had collapsed," the top court said.

Also Read

College students, students

NEET PG 2025 to be held on August 3 in single shift as SC approves delay

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Bhushan

India aims to be global arbitration hub with strong legal framework: CJI

Supreme Court, SC

Hathras stampede case: Accused claim conspiracy, next hearing on June 13

PremiumVodafone Idea

Banks may hold back on fresh loans to Vodafone Idea as AGR clouds linger

SC, Supreme Court

SC allows manufacturing unit's closure, orders ₹15 cr ex-gratia for workers

The high court, it said, "clearly failed" to appreciate the gravity and nature of the allegations in the case.

The accused persons was, as a result, directed to surrender within eight weeks.

The order came on a plea filed by the son of the victim, challenging the order granting them anticipatory bail.

The victim was assaulted in 2023 with an iron rod and sticks during a dispute between neighbours.

As a result of the head injury, he succumbed to injuries the same day and an FIR was registered on the basis of the appellant's statement against seven accused persons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Non featured artists, musicians, music industry, hindi music industry, bollywood

Why India's music industry continues to fail its non-featured artists

Piyush Goyal, Piyush, Antonio Tajani

India, Italy to increase cooperation in aerospace, energy, mobility, auto

Vijay Mallya

Harsh Goenka supports fugitive Vijay Mallya, says justice must be fair

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Bengaluru Stampede: CM defends suspension of police commissioner, officers

Ram temple, ram mandir

Ram temple prasad scam: ₹3.85 crore cyber fraud busted, mastermind held

Topics : Supreme Court Murder Patna HC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon