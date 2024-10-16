Business Standard
Home / India News / Antilia bomb scare: Accused seeks to withdraw confession statement

Antilia bomb scare: Accused seeks to withdraw confession statement

Soni and Satish Mothkuri are accused by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of killing Hiran and dumping his body with the help of other accused

Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia'

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manish Soni, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare and businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case, has approached the special NIA court here, stating he wants to withdraw his confessional statement recorded before a magistrate.

Soni and Satish Mothkuri are accused by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of killing Hiran and dumping his body with the help of other accused.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The murder was part of a larger conspiracy and committed at the behest of former policemen Sachin Waze and Pradeep Sharma, the probe agency has claimed. Soni, arrested on June 17, 2021, recorded his confessional statement before a magistrate, stating chronology of the events leading to Hiran's murder.

 

In a letter written to the special NIA court from Yerwada jail, dated September 25, he said he wanted to retract his confession. The court received the letter on Wednesday and asked the NIA to respond by October 25. On February 25, 2021, an SUV with explosives was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai. Hiran, who said he was in possession of the SUV before it was allegedly stolen, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

There are a total of ten accused in the case including Waze, Sharma and a few other ex-cops.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Less than two years since generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) came to the market, organisations are discovering that instead of automating away jobs, the technology is boosting workers' performance. That's one of the key findings of Freshworks

Largest Gen AI hackathon in Mumbai; over 2,000 developers to participate

Fake cop on the roads of Mumbai

Fake cop demands Rs 50,000 from Mumbai woman for using vape, video viral

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties secures 3 plots in Mumbai for Rs 3,500 cr housing project

railways train rail freight trains

Over 2,950 special trains announced for festive rush; check key details

Drone

News updates: Delhi govt plans to procure mist-spraying drones to check pollution

Topics : Mumbai NIA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon