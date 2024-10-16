Business Standard
Home / India News / MPs raise safety issues as railway officials brief Parliamentary panel

MPs raise safety issues as railway officials brief Parliamentary panel

Officials representing the railway ministry assured the Committee that the government has been taking a series of steps to ensure world-class safety measures in place

Train derailed, Jalpaiguri train derailed

File Photo of a derailed train. | Source: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The issue of recent train accidents and overall passenger safety was raised at a parliamentary panel meeting on Wednesday, with some opposition members questioning the "delay" in rolling out 'Kavach', an automatic train protection system.

Officials representing the railway ministry assured the members of the Estimates Committee, which is headed by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, that the government has been taking a series of steps to ensure that the vast network of Indian railways will have world-class safety measures in place by 2030, sources said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

All trains will have anti-collision LHB coaches by that time, they said.

 

Some members, the sources said, questioned the officials over recent cases of train accidents and wondered if sabotage was behind them.

An opposition MP asked why the ministry does not acquire land in advance for doubling the tracks knowing well that it will be done in future as the land acquisition process later often delays projects.

Officials added that the rate of doubling of rail tracks has doubled in the past 10 years.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Center to fund chennai metro

Rail expansion, ops safety, high-speed train on parliamentary panel agenda

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Unified train operation safety norms to be issued in next 10 days: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway ministerAshwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

9,784 railway bridges sanctioned for repairs, rebuilding: Vaishnaw in LS

bajaj auto

Bajaj Auto Q2 results: Profit dips 31% to Rs 1,385 cr, revenue at Rs 13k cr

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

QNu Labs expects revenue to grow multi-fold to Rs 200 crore by FY26

Topics : rail safety Parliament Member of Parliament Train Accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon