Business Standard
Home / India News / Hi-tech lost-and-found centres at Mahakumbh to help trace missing people

Hi-tech lost-and-found centres at Mahakumbh to help trace missing people

Digital 'Khoya-paya' (lost-and-found) centres will be set up at Mahakumbh-2025, ensuring that all visitors -- especially children and elderly -- are safe, and no one gets separated from their families

Maha Kumbh mela, Maha Kumbh

If a lost individual remains unclaimed for 12 hours, the police will step in and ensure they are taken to a safe place. | File Photo: thekumbhmelaindia.com

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prayagraj authorities are working on a hi-tech registration system with digital 'Khoya-paya' centres to reunite persons who go missing in the Kumbh Fair with their families or group, officials said on Wednesday.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority and the Police Department are collaborating on establishing this innovative pilgrim registration system to curb missing cases in the fair, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Digital 'Khoya-paya' (lost-and-found) centres will be set up at Mahakumbh-2025, ensuring that all visitors -- especially children and the elderly -- are safe, and no one gets separated from their family or group, an officer said here.

 

The initiative is a seamless blend of security, responsibility, and technology, promising to make the Maha Kumbh Mela a safe and memorable experience, the officer said.

The high-tech lost-and-found centres will have digital registration for anyone who goes missing, allowing families and friends to locate them more easily.

"Announcements will also be made at the centres for all missing individuals. What was once a fair associated with stories of separation and desperate searches will now become a place where new stories of reunion are written," he said.

More From This Section

Train derailed, Jalpaiguri train derailed

MPs raise safety issues as railway officials brief Parliamentary panel

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe in 7 hoax threats to flights

NHAI, Road Construction

NDMC fines Rs 50,000 for dust pollution at construction sites in Delhi

Jet Airways

Supreme Court reserves verdict on plea against NCLAT order on Jet Airways

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

Urban India's retirement index rises to 49; women lead with 50: Max Life

"Every lost person will be promptly registered, and their details will be shared across other (lost-and-found) centres and social media platforms such as Facebook and X," the officer added.

If a lost individual remains unclaimed for 12 hours, the police will step in and ensure they are taken to a safe place, he said.

"Special attention is being given to the safety of children and women. Anyone claiming a child or woman must first verify their identity. If there is any doubt, the police will be immediately involved to ensure their protection," the officer said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Maha Kumbh mela, Maha Kumbh

75 quick response vehicles to tackle fires at Maha Kumbh Mela: Official

Canada, Sikh, Khalistan

RCMP head urges Canadian Sikhs to speak as they move ahead on India probe

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other leaders at the swearing-in ceremony of new J&K government, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)

J&K dty CM Surinder Choudhary: A BJP turncoat who emerged giant killer

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Latest LIVE: Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe in seven hoax threats to flights

mining minerals mines

Madhya Pradesh hopes to get technology boost at mining conclave 2024

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Kumbh Mela Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon