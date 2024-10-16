Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe in 7 hoax threats to flights

Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe in 7 hoax threats to flights

A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight with more than 180 people on board returned to the national capital on Wednesday afternoon following a bomb threat

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

FIR has been registered at the IGI Airport Police Station. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with bomb threats to several domestic and international flights in the last two days and launched a probe into the matter, official sources said on Wednesday.

A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight with more than 180 people on board returned to the national capital on Wednesday afternoon following a bomb threat.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said, "Airport police has responded to seven incidents involving reported bomb threats this month. After thorough verifications and inspection, all threats were confirmed to be hoaxes."

"Legal action has been initiated against those responsible for these false alarms to ensure strict measures against misuse and to maintain the safety and security of passengers and airport operations," she said.

 

According to sources, an FIR has been registered at the IGI Airport Police Station as different flights received threats through a social media handle in the last two days.
 

Police have identified the people operating the handle and teams are working to nab them, they said.

These aircraft were scheduled to fly to different international and domestic destinations, a police officer said.

More From This Section

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Latest LIVE: Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe in seven hoax threats to flights

NHAI, Road Construction

NDMC fines Rs 50,000 for dust pollution at construction sites in Delhi

Jet Airways

Supreme Court reserves verdict on plea against NCLAT order on Jet Airways

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

Urban India's retirement index rises to 49; women lead with 50: Max Life

A 2009 picture of Ratan Tata after addressing a news conference to announce the launch of Jaguar and Land Rover in India | Photo: Reuters

RBI's central board passes condolence resolution in memory of Ratan Tata

In the last two days, nearly a dozen Indian flights, including some international flights, received bomb threats but nothing suspicious was found on the planes.

Police said the number of FIRs may increase.

Meanwhile, the issue of multiple hoax threats to various airlines came up before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday as the civil aviation secretary told parliamentarians that the accused are being identified and action will be taken against them.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui gets police protection amid Bishnoi gang threats

Cocaine, drugs

Massive drug bust in Gujarat worth Rs 5,000 crore; linked to Delhi seizures

Baba Siddiqui

Delhi Police to send SIT to investigate killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC calls for X-category security for 300 judges amid safety breaches

PhonePe

Rs 500 cr investment scam: PhonePe, Easebuzz, 20 other firms under probe

Topics : Delhi Police Air India Bomb Threat Calls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon