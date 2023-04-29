close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM Modi to hold road show, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today

Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karnataka where Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 8:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public meetings and hold a road show in Karnataka on Saturday as he embarks on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karnataka where Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10.

According to his itinerary, Modi will fly from Delhi on Saturday at 8.20 am by a special aircraft and reach Bidar airport at 10.20 am from where he will take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public meeting at 11 am.

After the meeting, he will fly to Vijayapura where he will address another public gathering at 1 pm. He will then fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address people at about 2.45 pm.

Later, Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a road show in Bengaluru North.

The Prime Minister will stay in Bengaluru on Saturday and will depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to hold public meetings in the district headquarter town of Kolar, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district.

Also Read

PM holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy for Budget session

India will give direction to world in 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Two air passengers arrested in Patna for travelling in drunken state

India committed to furthering sustainable development, says PM Modi

India can't be defined in words, can only be experienced from heart: PM

LIVE: PM Modi to hold roadshow, 3 public meetings in Karnataka today

Poppy plantations in Manipur to be destroyed completely: CM Biren Singh

Fresh clashes in Manipur's Churachandpur amid bandh; CM defers rally

Won't proceed with Barsu refinery project without locals' consent: Shinde

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

He will also hold a road show in Mysuru on Sunday before flying back to Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Karnataka polls BJP Politics

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 8:59 AM IST

Latest News

View More

UAE's Sultan Al-Neyadi becomes first Arab astronaut to complete spacewalk

Sultan Al-Neyadi, Arab astronaut
4 min read

ChatGPT back in Italy after meeting watchdog demands, says OpenAI

ChatGPT
3 min read

Trade turnover between India, Dominican Republic has reached $1 bn: EAM

EAM Jaishankar
3 min read

Sri Lanka to introduce new laws to achieve green economy: President

Ranil Wickremesinghe
1 min read

Fresh clashes in Manipur's Churachandpur amid bandh; CM defers rally

Mob set fire to an open gym constructed at PT Sports Complex in New Lamka, Churachandpur
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

adani group
4 min read

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon