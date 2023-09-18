close
Army, police resume operations against terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

Earlier on Saturday (September 16), a terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter in the Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, police said

Indian army, security forces

Representative Image | PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 9:43 AM IST
A search operation is underway in the forest area of Kokernag in Anantnag district where an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on September 13.
The Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police resumed operations on the sixth consecutive day against terrorists "holed up" in the forest area of the Gadole in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.
Earlier on Saturday (September 16), a terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter in the Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.
In a post on the social media handle X, Kashmir Zone Police said, "One terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow."
The encounter broke out in the Hathlanga forward area of Uri.
As per officials, 2-3 terrorists are believed to be engaging security forces in the hilly terrain of Anantnag district.

Sharing the statement of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Zone Police posted on micro-blogging site X a day ago, "Rtd Police/Army officers should avoid the " Ambush Hypothesis". It is a specific input based ops. Ops are in progress, and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised."
The Army has maintained a tight cordon-off in the area, they said.
Meanwhile, a soldier who had been reported missing on Thursday lost his life in the ongoing encounter, officials said on Friday. "One more soldier has lost his life in the Anantnag operations. He had been reported missing since yesterday (Thursday)," Security officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Anantnag terrorists

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 9:43 AM IST

