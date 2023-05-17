close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Surge in Australians living in poverty amid cost-of-living crisis: Survey

A new survey by Australian Associated Press (AAP) revealed that 93% of people who used a charity's services in 12 months were struggling amid cost-of-living crisis

IANS Canberra
Sydney Opera House

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A new survey by the Australian Associated Press (AAP) on Wednesday revealed that 93 per cent of people who used a charity's services in the past 12 months were struggling to afford basic items amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Of the 1,700 people who participated in the survey, about 25 per cent said they cannot afford to take their children to see a doctor or dentist and one in five said they cannot provide three meals a day, reports Xinhua news agency.

More than half said they were skipping meals to save money.

Stuart Glover, secretary for mission for the charity service, said the typical respondent was left with less than A$6 ($4) per day after paying for their essential living costs.

"We have seen a significant increase in everyday Australians who have fallen through the cracks over the last year," he was quoted by AAP, adding that the cost-of-living crisis was making it almost impossible for people who were struggling to survive without help.

According to data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) in April, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 7 per cent in the 12 months to March -- down from 7.8 per cent in the year to December 2022.

Also Read

Aus inflation passes peak but cost-of-living pressures still felt: Official

Australian consumer confidence hits lowest since April 2020: Report

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

Australia adds $300 mn funding to improve lives of Aus original inhabitants

Australia Treasurer Chalmers warns China boom can't stop global headwinds

Wherever JP Nadda goes, BJP loses, says Shiv Sena's Raut on his Maha visit

Police seek help to identify man caught in obscene act in Delhi metro

Over 15 kg drugs dropped in Punjab by Pakistan drones recovered by BSF

7 passengers suffer sprain due to turbulence on AI's Delhi-Sydney flight

Police deployed in UP's Tilhar after post on Prophet flares tempers

Responding to the data, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said Australia had passed the peak of the inflation crisis but that cost-of-living pressures would hang around.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Australia Cost of living

First Published: May 17 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wipro is largest unsecured creditor of crisis-hit Vice Media, says report

Wipro
1 min read

Five on trial in Germany over plot to kidnap health minister, topple govt

Law & Order, Court order
2 min read

The Entrepreneurs' Odyssey: Infilect's success story as a global force in retail intelligence for FMCG Brands Worldwide

Vijay-Gabale-and-Anand-Prabhu-Subramanian
4 min read

Over 15 kg drugs dropped in Punjab by Pakistan drones recovered by BSF

Drone pilots are in demand as businesses use the devices for logistics and transport. (Stock photo)
2 min read

Reliance Chemotax board to meet on May 26, decide on dividend for FY23

Dividend
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon