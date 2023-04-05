Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme in Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday blamed the Centre for the suspension of free yoga classes under the AAP government's 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' initiative but expressed hope that it will restart again, saying good things cannot be stopped.

He was speaking during the launch of 'CM di Yogshala' programme in Punjab.

The initiative was initially launched for four cities -- Patiala, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Phagwara by Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

A 'CM di yogshala' portal was also launched on the occasion.

Kejriwal was referring the AAP government's 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme that offered free yoga classes and was launched in the national capital in 2021.

The programme, however, was stopped last year amid a tussle between the city government and Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Also Read Kejriwal, Mann to jointly launch Punjab's 'CM di Yogshala' on Apr 5 Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal Sisodia meets Delhi LG, seeks continuation of 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme Free yoga classes under 'Dili Ki Yogshala' scheme will continue: Kejriwal CM Mann to take action against ex-Punjab DGP over PM's security breach 5 Indian-origin women executives on Barron's 100 Most Influential Women Fully geared up to deal with Covid-19: Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Over 11,000 vehicles scrapped till March 31 by vehicle scrapping facilities ED opposes Sisodia's bail, says some crucial evidence still being unearthed Video telematics platform Lightmetrics raises $8.5 mn from Sequoia Capital

Under the Punjab government's initiative, people could give a missed call on a helpline number 7669400500 to seek a free yoga teacher from the state government.

Sixty people have been trained at Guru Ravidas University to teach yoga under the 'CM di Yogshala' initiative.

"When we had started this in Delhi, gradually 17,000 people used to do yoga daily under the initiative. People were very happy as yoga keeps people healthy and keeps one active. Breathing exercises and meditation were also part of it.

"As it (his govt's yoga initiative) was spreading in Delhi.. one day Delhi LG stopped this.. However, no one can stop good things, isn't it so?," said Kejriwal attacking the Centre.

Kejriwal further said, "LG sahab may have stopped it, but I am hopeful that we will restart it some day again in Delhi".

"Now, our government is in power in Punjab and we have started it (CM Di Yogshala) here. Where all will they stop?. Good work cannot be stopped. The one doing work is bigger than the one who stops it. They stop work, we are doing work, we are doing work for the people," he further said.

"We had started this new experiment in Delhi..," he said referring to 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme.

"In Delhi, on governance front, many new experiments are being undertaken including in education, health, power, water and infrastructure sectors and we are getting success.

"And taking lessons from there, these experiments are spreading in other parts of the country. In that, one experiment was to make people do yoga," he said.

The Delhi CM said in the first phase, this programme was being launched in four cities and later it will be launched throughout the state.

"If a group of 25 want to do yoga in their mohalla or any colony, then all one has to do is to give a missed call on given phone number and the Punjab government will provide free yoga teacher after taking all details from the caller.

The teacher will teach yoga for free as per people's convenience in the morning," said Kejriwal.

"Initially, we are starting this in four cities of Patiala, Phagwara, Amritsar and Ludhiana and later on this will be expanded to other cities and towns too and three crore people of the state will be imparted free Yoga training," Kejriwal said.

I am hopeful that people of Punjab will benefit a lot with this, he said, adding that a lot of work is being done in the health sector.

"As many as 504 Mohalla Clinics have been started in the state. This is just the beginning. We have to open 3,000 to 4,000 such clinics in the state. Free treatment including free tests and medicines are given in these clinics.

"But we want that in the first place people should not fall sick and for this we want people to do yoga and stay away from diseases.

"However, if one falls sick, government is opening these Mohalla clinics and government hospitals are also being made better," he said, while adding during the past one year, the Bhagwant Mann government has done many works in several fields.

Speaking on this occasion, Mann also said the programme was started in Delhi first by the Arvind Kejriwal government and instructors gave free Yoga training to people in neighbourhood parks.

"The demand for this rose, but it was stopped by Delhi LG," said Mann.

Mann also said free yoga teachers will be provided for learning yoga under the 'CM di yogshala' initiative.

On this occasion, ministers Balbir Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, MLAs Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Gurlal Ghanaur and Neena Mittal were also present.