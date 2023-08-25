Confirmation

Bengal governor to meet family members of workers killed in bridge collapse

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose left for Malda on Friday morning where he would be meeting family members of the workers from the district killed in the railway bridge collapse in Mizoram

mIZORAM, BRIDGE COLLAPSE

Personnel of Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Department's quick response team conduct a rescue operation after an under-construction railway bridge at Sairang area collapsed on Wednesday, near Aizawl, Mizoram (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata Aug
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose left for Malda on Friday morning where he would be meeting family members of the workers from the district killed in the railway bridge collapse in Mizoram.
Bose boarded the Yuva Express after the Vande Bharat Express, in which he was scheduled to travel to Malda this morning, was cancelled due to some technical glitches.
The governor after reaching Malda will visit the houses of the workers killed in the Mizoram bridge collapse, sources in the Governor's office said.
Bose, who travelled in the second class of Yuva Express, took telephone calls on the moving train and addressed public grievances and issued instructions.
"He also talked to Jadavpur University officiating Vice Chancellor and students over the phone in connection with the current fiasco there," the source said.
The under-construction railway bridge in the Bairabi-Sairang new line project near Aizawl collapsed on Wednesday killing 22 workers and injuring three. Bodies of four missing workers were found on Thursday. One worker is still missing and search operations are on for the missing worker.

All the victims hailed from Malda district in West Bengal, police said.
Twenty-six workers were present at the time of the incident.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured all forms of assistance to those killed in the accident and demanded that the Railways provide jobs to the next of kin of the deceased.

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal West Bengal Assembly polls TMC

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

