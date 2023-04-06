82% of Indian gamers want mythology theme; women play more than men: Study

The report released by Lumikai and Amazon Web Services, highlights that the Indian e-sports industry grew to $40 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $140 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 32 per cent. The number of e-sports players in India grew 4x from 0.15 million in 2021 to 0.6 million in 2022, and is expected to grow 2.5x over the next five years to reach 1.5 million by 2027. E-sports revenue at $0.04 billion is a small segment currently but is fast growing at 32 per cent CAGR through to 2027.

