close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Asaram approaches Raj HC for parole, court seeks reply from state govt

Asaram, a self-styled godman, has been serving a life sentence following his conviction on April 25, 2018, for sexually assaulting a teenage student of his ashram

Asaram Bapu

File photo of Asaram Bapu after being produced at the sessions court in Jodhpur, November 30, 2013. A Jodhpur court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to self-styled godman Asaram for raping a minor girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013

Press Trust of India Jodhpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 12:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Asaram has moved the Rajasthan high court for parole after his plea for relief was rejected a second time, his counsel said on Saturday.
Allowing his application, the high court on Friday issued a notice to the state government seeking a reply in two weeks.
Asaram, a self-styled godman, has been serving a life sentence following his conviction on April 25, 2018, for sexually assaulting a teenage student of his ashram.
His counsel Kalu Ram Bhati said that the District Parole Committee rejected his parole application a second time on the ground that his release on parole could cause law and order issues.
"Asaram had moved an application seeking 20 days' parole but the committee rejected it citing a negative report from the police," he said.
Bhati in court argued that Asaram had been serving the jail term for 11 years and even the Social Justice and Empowerment department had recommended parole for him.

Also Read

Sidhu Moosewala's alleged killer Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes offered by Bollywood stars, political leaders

Five Indian students make it to Global Student Prize 2023 shortlist

Vijay Sethupathi's intense look unveiled in new poster of SRK's Jawan

Delhi court extends police custody of Bishnoi by 3 days in extortion case

Breeding, cheetah selection strategies at focus in Project Cheetah's 2nd yr

Aurangabad to be called Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv

Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson moves Pune court against Sambhaji Bhide

Fire in 12-storey building in Mumbai; around 60 residents rescued

NIA raids 30 places in Tamil Nadu, Telangana in ISIS radicalisation case

"Moreover, his behaviour in this entire period in the jail has been satisfactory and he deserved parole owing to his old age and health," he argued.
Additional Advocate General Anil Joshi, however, sought some time to file his reply, after which, the division bench of Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Rajendra Prakash Soni directed him to file his reply in two weeks' time.
Asaram moved high court in July after his application seeking parole had been rejected by the committee on the ground that he was not entitled to parole under the provisions of the Rajasthan Prisoners Release on Parole Rules, 2021 (the Rules of 2021).
His counsel had then argued that the rule did not apply to Asaram as he had been convicted and sentenced before it came into force.
The high court, disposing of his application, had then directed the committee to reconsider Asaram's parole application in light of the old 1958 rules.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asaram Bapu rajasthan

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon