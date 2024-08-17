Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / ASDMA signs MoU with GSI for early warning system for landslides in Assam

ASDMA signs MoU with GSI for early warning system for landslides in Assam

MoU was signed between ASDMA and GSI with objective of institutional cooperation and implementation of an experimental regional Early Warning Forecast system for making operational model on landslides

Landslide, Siliguri Landslide

The problem of landslides sometimes goes unnoticed or individual landslides are being dealt with ad-hoc response mechanisms, and the problem keeps on recurring every year|

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has signed an MoU with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) for implementation of experimental regional Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS) for combating the problem of landslides in the state.
The MoU was signed by ASDMA CEO Gyanendra Dev Tripathi and Siladitya Sengupta, deputy director general, SU: Assam, GSI on Friday, an official statement said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The problem of landslides sometimes goes unnoticed or individual landslides are being dealt with ad-hoc response mechanisms, and the problem keeps on recurring every year.
In addition to lives lost, large numbers of houses along with infrastructures destroyed in landslides in the hilly terrains of Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Karimganj and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.
During recent times, one of the major thrust areas in landslide risk reduction is the development of a regional LEWS for a large area with inputs from static landslide susceptibility and hazard maps, dynamic short and long-term rainfall forecasts, etc.
The MoU was signed between ASDMA and GSI with the objective of institutional cooperation and implementation of an experimental regional Early Warning Forecast system for making an operational model on landslides for Dima Hasao and Cachar districts, the statement said.

More From This Section

World Plastic Bags 2024

Meghalaya HC bans single-use plastic in temples, shops across state

Siddaramaiah

Guv's office has been misused: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Kolkata rape-murder: Matter of concern for everyone, says Kiren Rijiju

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka governor gives nod to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in land scam

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news update: Global South facing challenges of food, energy security, says PM Modi

It would be extended to the entire state later, it added.
The GSI had launched Bhooskhalan' app where people, institutions, government agencies, etc, can upload incidences of landslides in their respective areas to make it more efficient in predicting and mitigating disasters as cloud sourcing.
A portal to get all the updates about landslides in India, called GSI's 'Bhusanket', is now available online as well, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Doctor Protest, Protest

Kolkata rape-murder: Assam doctors join nationwide protest, demand justice

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Mamata should avoid doing politics over doctor's rape-murder: Himanta

Assam bomb

2 IED-like devices found in Guwahati after ULFA(I) claims to plant 24 bombs

ULFA(I) claims to plant 24 bombs across Assam, triggers statewide alert

ULFA(I) claims to plant 24 bombs across Assam, triggers statewide alert

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

Assam's future at risk as Hindu-Muslim population balance eroding: Himanta

Topics : Assam Disaster management landslide Soil health

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon