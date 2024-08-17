Business Standard
Kolkata rape-murder: Matter of concern for everyone, says Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs arrived at the Bhubaneshwar airport on Saturday morning to attend the inauguration of Orientation programme for newly elected MLAs of 17th Odisha Assembly

Because of the incident that happened in West Bengal, the safety of the medical staff is a matter of concern: Kiren Rijiju | (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has said the rape and murder case of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, is a matter of concern for everyone and a security issue.
He also termed it as a big issue in society and echoed the concern of the general public.
Speaking to reporters in Bhubaneshwar, the Union Minister said, "Because of the incident that happened in West Bengal, the safety of the medical staff is a matter of concern. It is not just about the medical fraternity of the doctors and nurses."
He added, "This is a nationwide issue. It is a security and a big issue in the society. It is a matter of concern for everyone... The general public is also agitated..."
The Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs arrived at the Bhubaneshwar airport on Saturday morning to attend the inauguration of the Orientation programme for newly elected MLAs of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly.
Earlier today West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said CBI is investigating the case and that the probe agency should be trusted to conduct a thorough probe.

"The CBI is investigating and we should trust it. The CBI will perform the investigation properly but the condition is that the evidence at the crime scene is not tampered with... The CBI did not have the proof in their hands because it was there where the crime scene was. In murder and rape cases, there are biological remains, and the longevity of the evidence decreases," Majumdar said.
Meanwhile, doctors are continuing their protests across the country over the incident, demanding justice for the victim and better security laws for health care professionals.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has already taken over the investigation of the case as ordered by the Calcutta High Court.
On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Ministry doctors in India Crime against women

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

