Kargil Diwas 2024: Interesting facts, and role of Israel, US in Kargil war

The Kargil War is arguably the most unforgettable chapter in India's modern military history. On July 26, the anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War, the entire nation honours heroes of the Indian Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives for their country. The Kargil War that began in May 1999 between India and Pakistan came to an end with the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay' on July 26, after a three-month long battle. Pakistani soldiers and terrorists who had infiltrated the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir were successfully driven out by the Indian forces, reclaiming the strategic positions.

Kargil Diwas 2024: 7 interesting facts

1. Reason behind the Kargil War

When the Pakistani Army and tribal militia sponsored by Islamabad crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into the Indian Territory, the Kargil War between India and Pakistan broke out on May 8, 1999, in the Kargil district of Ladakh, which was then part of Jammu and Kashmir.

Both the Batalik Sector in Ladakh, which became the war's focal point due to its strategic importance, and Kargil's Drass, where the intruders had occupied fortified defences overlooking the national highway, were occupied by the intruders. Experts in the military are of the opinion that the Pakistani intruders had the intention of entering and invading the Kashmir valley after seizing control of the crucial highway that links the valley to Ladakh.

2. Strategy for the Kargil War

The Indian military's campaign to drive the invaders out and retake the occupied Indian Territory in Kargil was named as "Operation Vijay" under a code name. After that, there were three phases to the Kargil War:

• Recognize Pakistan's strategic positions and reclaim these important areas. This also included freeing up the NH1-A highway so that military traffic could move along the route.

• Locate the areas occupied by Pakistani intruders and flush them out. The Indian and Pakistani troops engaged in ground battle during this operation.

• To prevent the intruders from attempting to retake the captured position, maintain a firm military grip on it.

3. Country that helped India in wining Kargil War against Pakistan

In the moment of crisis and chaos, India desperately needed a friend and an ally, that’s when it turned to Israel, a nation with technology and experience in border control and counterterrorism.

During the war, Israel became one of the few nations that offered direct assistance to India by providing it with mortars and ammunition. India even received laser-guided missiles for its fighter jets and surveillance drones, as quoted by Nicolas Blarel, in his book The Evolution of India's Israel Policy (OUP).

4. Fight with height in Kargil

Because it was fought at high altitudes, with some posts at more than 18,000 feet, the Kargil War was regarded as one of the most difficult wars. During the war, air power, infantry operations, and artillery were all extensively used. More than 500 Indian fighters and around 1,000 Pakistani soldiers lost their lives during the war.

5. War weapons of Kargil

During the Kargil War, the controversial Bofors FH-77B howitzers were first used to eliminate enemies positioned at the top. During the war, as many as 2,50,000 rockets, bombs, and shells were used, according to reports.

Moreover, approx 5,000 rockets, artillery shells, and bombs were fired from 300 guns and mortars. It was said at the time that this was the first time since World War II that so much ammunition and bombardments had been used.

6. First ever live broadcasting of Kargil war in India

It was the first ever live-streamed war shown on Indian television. People in the country were able to see exactly what was taking place on the front lines of the battle thanks to these live visuals. Israel had provided India with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during the war.

7. How did the Kargil war turn the US into an India ally?

A turning point occurred when Clinton clearly condemned Pakistan's aggression against India. Interestingly, the US openly favoured India, requesting Pakistan's withdrawal from occupied regions and threatening action for Islamabad's belligerence.

American foreign policy changed as a result of this daring stance, paving the way for greater engagement with New Delhi.