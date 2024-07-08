Business Standard
Assam flood situation grim, nearly 2.3 mn people affected in 28 districts

The death toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm was 78 with 66 succumbing in the deluge alone

Damage to roads, bridges, Anganwadi centres and fishery ponds, have been reported from across the state.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam's flood situation remained grim on Monday with a population of nearly 2.3 million affected in 28 districts as the water level of most rivers continue to flow above the danger mark, according to an official bulletin.
The death toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm was 78 with 66 succumbing in the deluge alone.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to arrive at Silchar on Monday and visit a flood relief camp at Fulertal in Cachar district en route to Manipur.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all relief camps in flood-affected districts are well maintained and stocked with enough essential items till the situation normalises.
He said that the safety and hygiene of flood relief camps was a priority of the government with 'my team reaching out to all people staying there to gather real-time feedback'.
Currently, nearly 2.3 million people in 3,446 villages of 28 districts were affected while 68,432.75 hectares of cropland have been inundated by the second wave of floods.

ALSO READ: Focus on finding answer, not on 'national problem' tag: Assam CM on floods
Dhubri was the worst hit with 7,54,791 affected, followed by Cachar with 1,77,928 and Barpeta with 1,34,328 suffering in the swirling water.
Altogether 53,689 people have taken shelter in 269 relief camps while 3,15,520 non-relief camp inmates have been provided with relief materials.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat, Tezpur and Dhubri.
Other rivers that have breached the red mark are Burhi Dihing in Khowang, Dikhou in Sivasagar, Disang in Nanglamuraghat, Dhansiri in Numaligarh, Kopili in Dharamtul, Beki in Barpeta, Sankosh in Golakganj, Barak in BP Ghat and Kushiyara in Karimganj.
Multiple agencies, including NDRF, SDRF and local administration, have been carrying out relief and rescue operations with 171 boats deployed in different parts.
Altogether 70 people and 459 cattle were rescued in the last 24 hours by different agencies.
Damage to roads, bridges, Anganwadi centres and fishery ponds, have been reported from across the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

