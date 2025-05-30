Friday, May 30, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CM Himanta vows rapid action to identify, deport foreign nationals in Assam

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the process to detect and deport declared foreigners will be fast-tracked, with legal steps taken against those not appealing in higher courts

In recent days, the Assam Border Police have detained several individuals suspected of being Bangladeshi immigrants from different parts of the state. (Photo: PTI)

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the process of identifying foreign nationals in the state would be accelerated, with legal action to follow against those already declared as foreigners.
 
Speaking at a press conference, Sarma clarified that individuals labelled as foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunal have the right to challenge the decision in the Gauhati High Court.
 
"We have not taken action against those who have stated that they have appeals pending before the Supreme Court or the High Court, but those who have not appealed in the higher judiciary will be pushed back," the chief minister said.
 
 
He mentioned that during a recent meeting with district police heads, it was decided to intensify efforts to detect foreigners.

"The detection of foreigners was temporarily suspended due to the update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state but now we have decided to speed up the process," he added. 
 
Referring to a recent incident, Sarma said that 35 Bangladeshi nationals who entered India through the international border in Meghalaya and Silchar, Assam, had been sent back.
 
He made it clear that if someone does not legally challenge a tribunal’s declaration of them as a foreign national, "their right to stay in Assam is forfeited."
 
"It is all about the judicial process and we are working as per the law. If the judiciary has given a stay order, we respect it, but if there is no order, they will be pushed back," he emphasised.
 
Sarma also referred to a Supreme Court directive that called for the deportation of declared foreign nationals.
 
Speaking about a recent case involving a retired schoolteacher, Sarma said the individual had claimed their case was pending in the Supreme Court. "Those who have the court order have been allowed to stay," he said, stressing that legal documentation must be shown to the police in such cases. 
 
Sarma explained that the overall process involves identifying foreign nationals, pushing them back where necessary, and, in some cases, working with the central government to coordinate deportation with Bangladesh.
 
He also raised concerns that around 30,000 people declared as foreigners were untraceable. "If we find them somewhere, we will have to take action," he stated.
 
On Thursday, the Gauhati High Court issued a notice to the state government asking for the whereabouts of two brothers declared foreigners and questioned the "arbitrary arrest of declared foreigners who are apprehending illegal push back."
 
In recent days, the Assam Border Police have detained several individuals suspected of being Bangladeshi immigrants from different parts of the state.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

